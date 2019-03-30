Justin Robinson NBA Draft Projections: Latest Mocks & Profile

Justin Robinson, the senior point guard for the Virginia Tech Hokies, has led his team to three straight NCAA tournaments for the first time in the program’s history. Though he wasn’t with his team the last time they faced off with Duke in the regular season (and won), he will be on Friday night — as will Zion Williamson, who was also missing from that game as well.

Robinson might not be predicted to come off the board in the first round of the draft as of yet, but his performance in the NCAA playoffs could swing the pendulum in his favor. His positioning in the draft could definitely be affected by the 12 games he had to miss this season, due to a foot injury.

Still, that foot injury could also serve to show just what type of impact Robinson can have on a team: during his absence, the Hokies went 7-5 (which, to be fair, included their win over Duke), and prior to his injury the Hokies went 16-3.

Per SB Nation’s Gobbler Country, Robinson’s impact on the Hokies is a whopping 13 PPG and four assists more per game with him than without him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Justin Robinson’s Stats & NBA Draft Projection

Robinson’s 6’2 and 195 pounds. He’s shooting at 77% from the free throw line and just under 40% from outside the arc. A March 17 ESPN profile of Robinson reads,

Robinson, a senior from Virginia, is one of the best point guards in the country and was averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 assists before going down with the injury. He was shooting a career-best 41.1 percent from 3-point range and had just gone for 35 points and eight assists in a win over Syracuse in the game before getting hurt.

Robinson’s impact on his team isn’t just physical. Forward Kerry Blackshear said of his teammate’s presence,

“He’s been my point guard for all four years he’s been here. He relieves everybody. He relieves me, he relieves our wings, with the way he’s able to push, play with and without the ball, and be a good defender on the other end. Just his poise is like the biggest factor out there.”

Robinson’s not the only Hokie who’s likely to make it to the NBA this June in an early draft round. His teammate, shooting guard Nikeil Alexander Walker, is predicted to go 10th in the first round of the draft, to the Lakers.