Jusuf Nurkic Posts Instagram Message Following Gruesome Injury

The past few days had to be incredibly brutal for Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. After suffering one of the scariest and most gruesome injuries since Gordon Hayward’s injury last year, Nurkic has spoken out for the first time. The 24-year-old big man addressed everyone who showed support and sent well wishes with a post on Instagram.

In the message, Nurkic thanks everyone from Trail Blazers fans, the organization, coaches, trainers and doctors. He also addresses his recovery and how he’ll be cheering the team on through the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

A number of teammates, fellow NBA players, fans and multiple others responded to Nurkic’s post. This included the Blazers official Instagram account telling the big man they love him and McCollum sending some love his way.

Latest on Jusuf Nurkic’s Injury

The play happened in a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday when Nurkic went down awkwardly on his leg and suffered the gruesome injury. It was a scary scene and the players and fans were left in disbelief with concern at an all-time high as his leg was covered and he was stretchered off.

On somewhat of a positive note, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed Nurkic underwent surgery on what wound up as compound fractures and stated that he suffered no nerve or muscle damage.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic underwent season-ending surgery today on compound fractures, and some positive news: No nerve or muscle damage in his leg, league sources said. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2019

Jusuf Nurkic’s Impressive 2018-19 Season

Nurkic had started taking strides forward in each of his seasons with the Blazers but was putting it all together with the team in 2018-19. He averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He was also shooting a career-best 77.3 percent from the free throw line. Through the month of March, Nurkic thrived by averaging 16.8 points and 11.8 rebounds while helping the Blazers win four straight and seven of eight before the injury.

With that said, Nurkic’s on-court success went far beyond just his numbers, as he improved as an all-around player. The 7-foot center was a force on the defensive end in the paint and was playing incredibly well next to Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum (currently dealing with an injury) and the rest of his teammates.

