WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Death: How Did He Die?

WWE legend King Kong Bundy has passed away at 61-years-old.
The wrestler – real name Christopher Alan Pallies – enjoyed success during the 80s and 90s is best-known for fighting against Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 2 in 1986.
The cause of his death is unknown but the star was due to appear at the New York Hilton for the Wrestlecon event next month.
He tweeted about his upcoming appearance just hours before he passed away.
American wrestling promoter David Herro paid tribute to Bundy on social media.
Tributes have flooded in from across the wrestling world and beyond.
Wrestling legend Mick Foley paid tribute to Bundy’s kindness and support during the early days of his career.
Meanwhile, Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms also paid tribute to Bundy’s ‘humor’.