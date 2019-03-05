WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Death: How Did He Die?

WWE legend King Kong Bundy has passed away at 61-years-old.

The wrestler – real name Christopher Alan Pallies – enjoyed success during the 80s and 90s is best-known for fighting against Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 2 in 1986.

The cause of his death is unknown but the star was due to appear at the New York Hilton for the Wrestlecon event next month.

He tweeted about his upcoming appearance just hours before he passed away.

American wrestling promoter David Herro paid tribute to Bundy on social media.

Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/b53l4xjhGi — David Herro (@DavidHerro) March 5, 2019

Tributes have flooded in from across the wrestling world and beyond.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley paid tribute to Bundy’s kindness and support during the early days of his career.

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms also paid tribute to Bundy’s ‘humor’.