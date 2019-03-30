Kyle Guy NBA Draft: Projections & Latest Mocks for Virginia Guard

The Virginia Cavaliers have turned a few former guards into solid NBA players, and their current group should certainly grab attention at the next level. Although it’s unknown how they compare to the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris, one or two players have the potential to head to the pros. One specifically we’re going to take a look at is junior guard Kyle Guy, although it’s likely he’ll enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Guy is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he’s averaged more than 14.1 points per game and has improved his all-around game from 2017-18 to the current year. The 6-foot-2 guard saw increases in points, rebounds, assists and shooting percentage over the two-year stretch.

This has culminated in a 2018-19 season in which Guy has played 35 games and posted marks of 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. By far the most impressive aspect of his growth is that he’s shooting 48.2 percent from inside the arc and a strong 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

With the expectation being that Guy will likely be in the mix for the 2020 draft, we’re going to evaluate his latest mock drafts and projections, as he’s already drawn some attention.

Kyle Guy NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

There isn’t all that much 2020 draft content out, but a few places have glanced ahead at what the future class may look like. Specifically, NBA Draft Room has the Virginia guard as the No. 42 pick next year. This places him ahead of the likes of Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (No. 43), LSU’s Tremont Waters (48) and Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander (54).

At this point, it seems the consensus is that Guy will likely be a second-round selection, at least in early breakdowns. NBADraft.net also revealed their latest mock draft which came out right around the start of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. They also have the Cavaliers guard coming off the board in round two but listed a bit higher.

This mock pegs Guy as the No. 33 pick, so just three spots back of pushing his way into round one. Interestingly, they have Alexander ahead of him at No. 27, with other guards such as Kansas’ Devon Dotson (24), NC State’s Jalen Lecque (25) and another Jayhawk in Quentin Grimes (30) also in round one.

Kyle Guy NBA Draft Profile

Back in February, Basketball Society posed the question of whether Guy could be in the mix for the 2019 draft and made a few interesting points. They pointed out that he has the potential to score 20 points a night, but simply isn’t asked to do so on this Virginia team.

They cited that Guy is great at working off screens and is a solid slasher with the ability to take players off the dribble. With that said, the report also cited that he’s not “strong or skilled enough defensively” to defend shooting guards in the NBA.

On the other side of that, Guy does protect the ball and avoid turnovers. There’s also something to be said about shooters who can find the bottom of the basket at the rate he does. Obviously, there’s work left to do before he pushes deep into the NBA conversation, but he won’t be ignored during the 2020 draft.

READ NEXT: Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections for UCF Center