Kyler Murray NFL Draft: Projections, Mocks & Profile

Despite not throwing at the NFL combine, it has been a good week in Indianapolis for Kyler Murray. The former Oklahoma quarterback measured 5’10 1/8″ tall and weighed 207 pounds. Murray is slightly taller than some expected and has bulked up since the college football season ended.

Murray is expected to be drafted in the first round and has a good chance to find himself inside the top 10. Murray is battling Dwayne Haskins to be the top quarterback selected in the first round. ESPN’s Todd McShay noted how Murray’s measurements could impact his draft stock.

“It starts with his measurements, and coming in at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds is good for him,” McShay noted on ESPN.com. “I don’t expect him to play at that weight, but his frame is bigger than some scouts thought. And with a decent hand size — 9 4/8 inches — there are no red flags from his first day in Indianapolis. Strong interviews would go a long way for him, regardless of whether or not he ends up throwing on Saturday.”

Heavy has Murray going No. 7 to the Jaguars in our latest NFL mock draft. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller also has Murray going to Jacksonville.

Here’s our NFL draft profile on Murray.

Kyler Murray NFL Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Murray took advantage of his opportunity to play under Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Murray threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes. Murray also added 1,001 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Murray is able to get the ball out quick which allows him to avoid contact. Murray completed nearly 70 percent of his throws which shows just how accurate he was last season with the Sooners. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah cited Murray’s quick feet and arm strength as two of his best attributes.

Murray is an extremely explosive quarterback prospect who lacks the ideal height/bulk for the position. He has extremely quick feet in his setup and bounces on his toes at the top of his drop. He has dynamic arm strength and doesn’t need to grind his toes in the ground to generate power. He isn’t as accurate as Baker Mayfield, but flashes the touch to layer the ball on occasion, accompanying the “wow” power throws.

WEAKNESSES: There is a concern not only about Murray’s height but whether his slight frame can withstand the punishment of an NFL season. Murray added weight but did not do any drills at the combine. It remains to be seen whether Murray will play at 207 pounds, or if he just added weight to try to quiet team’s concerns.

Murray’s body of work does not have the depth of some of the other quarterbacks in this class. Prior to this season at Oklahoma, Murray had limited appearances on the field. Similar to Mitch Trubisky when he came out of North Carolina, Murray only has one full season as a starter.

This is not talked about nearly as much as Murray’s size, but whatever team drafts him will be putting a lot of faith in what we saw in 2018.

SUMMARY: For all the concerns about Murray, the former Oklahoma quarterback is likely going to be selected inside the top 10. This is especially true now that he measured slightly above 5’10” rather than the 5’9″ some had speculated. Murray has a chance to be the top quarterback selected in the draft.