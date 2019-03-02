NFL Mock Draft 2019: Kyler Murray & Dwayne Haskins Lead QB’s

nfl mock draft

Getty Kyler Murrays draft stock continues to rise.

The combine signals the NFL draft is almost upon us and our latest mock draft breaks down the top prospects. The 2019 draft class is highlighted by a loaded group of defensive players.

Teams looking to improve their offense may find value in the middle rounds with so many top defensive players likely to dominate the first round. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and the defensive lineman is expected to participate in drills at the combine.

As is the case every year, quarterbacks will play a major role in how the first round plays out. Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft. Both quarterbacks have a chance to land inside the top ten when April rolls around. Drew Lock and Daniel Jones could also hear their names called on the first night of the draft.

Kyler Murray Is What You Thought

“They are who we thought they were,” former NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said.

The phrase rings true for Murray as fans and analysts alike debate how his game will translate to the NFL. Murray received good news by measuring more than 5’10” and showing off a bulked-up frame at 207 pounds. This puts him in similar territory as Russell Wilson, who has shown no ill-effects in the NFL because of his height.

While critics would have jumped on any measurement 5’9″ or less, Murray’s measurables do little to dissuade skeptics of the former Oklahoma quarterback. The question is whether Murray can withstand the physical punishment of the NFL, which explains Murray’s desire to add weight.

Teams are hoping the quarterback can maintain his signature quickness despite carrying extra weight. It is worth noting that Murray did a good job of avoiding hits while with the Sooners thanks to his quick release.

Here’s a look at our latest NFL mock draft for the first round.

NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round

PICK PLAYER
1. Arizona Cardinals Edge Joey Bosa, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers DT Quinnen Williams, Bama
3. New York Jets Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders LB Devin White, LSU
5. Tampa Bay Bucs DT Rashan Gary, Michigan
6. New York Giants QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
8. Detroit Lions CB Greedy Williams, LSU
9. Buffalo Bills OT Jonah Williams, Bama
10. Denver Broncos DT Ed Oliver, Houston
11. Cincinnati Bengals Edge Montez Sweat, Mississippi St.
12. Green Bay Packers Edge Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
13. Miami Dolphins QB Drew Lock, Missouri
14. Atlanta Falcons DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
15. Washington Redskins QB Daniel Jones, Duke
16. Carolina Panthers TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
17. Cleveland Browns DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi St.
18. Minnesota Vikings T Jawaan Taylor, Florida
19. Tennessee Titans Edge Jachai Polite, Florida
20. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
21. Seattle Seahawks WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
22. Baltimore Ravens RB Josh Jacobs, Bama
23. Houston Texans T Andre Dillard, Washington State
24. Oakland Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
25. Philly Eagles CB Byron Murphy, Washington
26. Indianapolis Colts WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
27. Oakland Raiders Edge Brian Burns, Florida State
28. L.A. Chargers LB Devin Bush, Michigan
29. Kansas City Chiefs S Taylor Rapp, Washington
30. Green Bay Packers TE Noah Fant, Iowa
31. L.A. Rams S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
32. New England Patriots TE Irv Smith Jr., Bama

 

  • Published
