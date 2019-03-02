NFL Mock Draft 2019: Kyler Murray & Dwayne Haskins Lead QB’s

The combine signals the NFL draft is almost upon us and our latest mock draft breaks down the top prospects. The 2019 draft class is highlighted by a loaded group of defensive players.
Teams looking to improve their offense may find value in the middle rounds with so many top defensive players likely to dominate the first round. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and the defensive lineman is expected to participate in drills at the combine.
As is the case every year, quarterbacks will play a major role in how the first round plays out. Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft. Both quarterbacks have a chance to land inside the top ten when April rolls around. Drew Lock and Daniel Jones could also hear their names called on the first night of the draft.
Kyler Murray Is What You Thought
“They are who we thought they were,” former NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said.
The phrase rings true for Murray as fans and analysts alike debate how his game will translate to the NFL. Murray received good news by measuring more than 5’10” and showing off a bulked-up frame at 207 pounds. This puts him in similar territory as Russell Wilson, who has shown no ill-effects in the NFL because of his height.
While critics would have jumped on any measurement 5’9″ or less, Murray’s measurables do little to dissuade skeptics of the former Oklahoma quarterback. The question is whether Murray can withstand the physical punishment of the NFL, which explains Murray’s desire to add weight.
Teams are hoping the quarterback can maintain his signature quickness despite carrying extra weight. It is worth noting that Murray did a good job of avoiding hits while with the Sooners thanks to his quick release.
Here’s a look at our latest NFL mock draft for the first round.
NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round
|PICK
|PLAYER
|1. Arizona Cardinals
|Edge Joey Bosa, Ohio State
|2. San Francisco 49ers
|DT Quinnen Williams, Bama
|3. New York Jets
|Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky
|4. Oakland Raiders
|LB Devin White, LSU
|5. Tampa Bay Bucs
|DT Rashan Gary, Michigan
|6. New York Giants
|QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
|7. Jacksonville Jaguars
|QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
|8. Detroit Lions
|CB Greedy Williams, LSU
|9. Buffalo Bills
|OT Jonah Williams, Bama
|10. Denver Broncos
|DT Ed Oliver, Houston
|11. Cincinnati Bengals
|Edge Montez Sweat, Mississippi St.
|12. Green Bay Packers
|Edge Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
|13. Miami Dolphins
|QB Drew Lock, Missouri
|14. Atlanta Falcons
|DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
|15. Washington Redskins
|QB Daniel Jones, Duke
|16. Carolina Panthers
|TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
|17. Cleveland Browns
|DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi St.
|18. Minnesota Vikings
|T Jawaan Taylor, Florida
|19. Tennessee Titans
|Edge Jachai Polite, Florida
|20. Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
|21. Seattle Seahawks
|WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
|22. Baltimore Ravens
|RB Josh Jacobs, Bama
|23. Houston Texans
|T Andre Dillard, Washington State
|24. Oakland Raiders
|CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
|25. Philly Eagles
|CB Byron Murphy, Washington
|26. Indianapolis Colts
|WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
|27. Oakland Raiders
|Edge Brian Burns, Florida State
|28. L.A. Chargers
|LB Devin Bush, Michigan
|29. Kansas City Chiefs
|S Taylor Rapp, Washington
|30. Green Bay Packers
|TE Noah Fant, Iowa
|31. L.A. Rams
|S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
|32. New England Patriots
|TE Irv Smith Jr., Bama