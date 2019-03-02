NFL Mock Draft 2019: Kyler Murray & Dwayne Haskins Lead QB’s

The combine signals the NFL draft is almost upon us and our latest mock draft breaks down the top prospects. The 2019 draft class is highlighted by a loaded group of defensive players.

Teams looking to improve their offense may find value in the middle rounds with so many top defensive players likely to dominate the first round. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and the defensive lineman is expected to participate in drills at the combine.

As is the case every year, quarterbacks will play a major role in how the first round plays out. Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray are expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft. Both quarterbacks have a chance to land inside the top ten when April rolls around. Drew Lock and Daniel Jones could also hear their names called on the first night of the draft.

Kyler Murray Is What You Thought

“They are who we thought they were,” former NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said.

The phrase rings true for Murray as fans and analysts alike debate how his game will translate to the NFL. Murray received good news by measuring more than 5’10” and showing off a bulked-up frame at 207 pounds. This puts him in similar territory as Russell Wilson, who has shown no ill-effects in the NFL because of his height.

While critics would have jumped on any measurement 5’9″ or less, Murray’s measurables do little to dissuade skeptics of the former Oklahoma quarterback. The question is whether Murray can withstand the physical punishment of the NFL, which explains Murray’s desire to add weight.

Teams are hoping the quarterback can maintain his signature quickness despite carrying extra weight. It is worth noting that Murray did a good job of avoiding hits while with the Sooners thanks to his quick release.

Here’s a look at our latest NFL mock draft for the first round.

NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round