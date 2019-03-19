Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup Without LeBron James vs. Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a sore left groin.

As reported by Bill Oram of The Athletic, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said the team hasn’t discussed shutting James down for the rest of the season.

Mario Hezonja blocked LeBron to secure the win and then stared him down… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PCGuGDukJe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2019

The Lakers are coming off a 124-123 road loss against the Knicks last Sunday, when LeBron James was blocked by Mario Hezonja in the closing seconds, as part of the worst shooting quarter of James’ career.

James had 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the game but he was just 4-for-15 from the field in the fourth quarter and according to ESPN Stats & Information, the 11 missed shots are the most shots he’s ever failed to make in a quarter.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Bucks

*Notates expected starter

C: JaVale McGee*, Moritz Wagner

PF: Kyle Kuzma*, Johnathan Williams

SF: Mike Muscala*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SG: Reggie Bullock*, Josh Hart, Andre Ingram

PG: Rajon Rondo*, Alex Caruso

Injuries have plagued the Lakers all year long. In addition to James missing 17 games due to a groin injury suffered in December, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball had season-ending injuries and Kyle Kuzma has been bothered by ankle injuries.

The Lakers will have trouble replacing James’ production but Kyle Kuzma should assume the role of primary scorer against the Bucks. Kuzma is averaging 18.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting in 33.0 minutes over 64 games this season.

Mike Muscala will likely replace James in the starting lineup, just like he did when the three-time NBA Champion sat for rest in Friday’s 111-97 road loss against the Pistons. Muscala had just four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes in Detroit and he averages just 2.6 points on 34.6 shooting in 9.1 minutes over 10 games (one start) with the Lakers.

As for the Bucks, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo was questionable with a right ankle sprain and now it’s been confirmed that he will miss this game. The Bucks are already without Malcolm Brogdon because of a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot and with Antetokounmpo out, Eric Bledsoe has to have a big night.

Bledsoe had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in 31 minutes in the first meeting against the Lakers, a 131-120 win in Los Angeles on March 1.

LeBron James is averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in his 16th NBA season and according to Basketball Reference, his 26.07 PER ranks 7th among all qualified players.

The numbers prove that James has been dominant but he’s also looking at his first season missing the playoffs since 2004-05.

