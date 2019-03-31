Lucas Bjerregaard Reacts to WGC Match Play Meeting With Tiger Woods

When the field was set for the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event, the bulk of the 64 best players in the world were set to tee off. The tournament, which features 16 groups of four players in a bracket-style approach is different than the normal PGA Tour stop. And for 27-year-old Danish pro Lucas Bjerregaard, he had a tall task to even make it out of the first round.

Only one player from each group would advance out of the round robin group stage and into the single elimination round. Bjerregaard, who’s ranked No. 50 overall, found himself in a group with Justin Thomas (No. 5), Keegan Bradley (31) and Matt Wallace (33). But he proceeded to knock off Thomas in 16 holes, split with Bradley and then defeat Wallace by one hole to advance.

After Bjerregaard pulled off another upset by defeating Henrik Stenson in the Round of 16, it set up a match with Tiger Woods. The Danish pro took to Instagram prior to the matchup which featured a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Bjerregaard may have been excited about squaring off with Woods, but he didn’t let it impact his play, as he showcased an impressive amount of talent against one of the best golfer’s in the world.

Lucas Bjerregaard’s Win Over Tiger Woods

The quarterfinal matchup featured some back-and-forth with plenty of drama along the way. After Bjerregaard grabbed a lead one hole in, he dropped three straight from holes three-to-five before bouncing back by winning No. 7 and 10 to even things up. Immediately after, Tiger won hole 11 and Bjerregaard remained one back until No. 16.

After the 27-year-old won that hole and the two halved No. 17, he stepped up big on 18 to pick up the win and head to the semifinals after Woods missed a short putt. Once the day had wrapped up, Bjerregaard posted a photo of him with Woods and a caption stating that he “had a pretty cool day.”

It had to be a great moment for Bjerregaard, and he deserved the outcome after playing impressive golf over the past four days in order to make it to this point. Next up, he’ll face Matt Kuchar while Francesco Molinari and Kevin Kisner square off on the other side. The two winners will meet to decide who takes home the title.

Lucas Bjerregaard’s Stats & Results

While Bjerregaard isn’t a household name, that’s partially due to the fact that he plays primarily on the European Tour. He’s played in just seven PGA Tour events, making the cut in five of them. This season he’s posted a T12 at The Honda Classic and a T30 at THE PLAYERS Championship, both of which were very recent.

Bjerregaard has two European Tour victories, one of which came at the 2017 Portugal Masters. The other was in 2018 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as he held off Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton to get the win. He also lost a playoff to Matthew Fitzpatrick at the 2018 Omega European Masters.

