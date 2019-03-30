WGC Match Play Purse 2019: How Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The PGA Tour’s most recent event is a bit of a tip of the cap to March Madness and the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It’s not new, but it is one of the most intriguing and enjoyable tournaments on the schedule in the eyes of many. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event is held at the Austin Country Club and features a bracket format with a nice purse of $10.25 million and $1.745 million going to the eventual winner. Beyond that, each player who makes it to the Final Four will receiver more than $500,000 in prize money.

The action starts off with 16 different groups spread across the bracket and each includes four golfers. This features some of the best golfers in the world, including the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and a number of others.

As far as how the groups are determined, there are four pools which are based on the Official World Golf Ranking. One player from each section is placed into the different groups to create the full bracket.

WGC Match Play Groups & Players Who Advanced

As Golf.com detailed, the four groups break down as follows:

Group A: Players ranked 1-6

Group B: Players Ranked 17-32

Group C: Players Ranked 33-48

Group D: Players Ranked 49-64

The first round features round-robin play as all four members of the group will face each other to decide who advances. One player from each group moves to the Round of 16 and any ties in group play are decided in a hole-by-hole playoff.

When the first round wrapped up, there were a few surprising names who advanced to the Round of 16. As PGATour.com shows, Kevin Na (No. 57), Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Kevin Kisner (48), Branden Grace (40), Henrik Stenson (37), HaoTong Li (36), Tyrrell Hatton (35) all emerged from their groups.

Along with those names, Justin Rose (2), Rory McIlroy (4), Francesco Molinari (7), Paul Casey (10), Tiger Woods (13), Marc Leishman (17), Louis Oosthuizen (19), Matt Kuchar (23) and Sergio Garcia (26) rounded out the players to advance. With the Round of 16 set, we saw the upsets continue to roll in.

Na continued his improbable run by knocking off Rose while Kisner and Bjerregaard also picked up victories. This meant three players ranked No. 48 or below were in the final eight and fighting for a chance to make the semifinals which begin on Sunday.

WGC Match Play Purse & Prize Money

The jumps in pay from the opening round up to the final eight and then the last four remaining are all fairly drastic. With that said, each player does take home some money, all the way through the golfer who wraps up the action in spot No. 64. Payouts are courtesy of Golf Digest.

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,745,000 2nd $1,095,000 3rd $712,000 4th $574,000 5th $315,000 6th $315,000 7th $315,000 8th $315,000 9th $167,000 10th $167,000 11th $167,000 12th $167,000 13th $167,000 14th $167,000 15th $167,000 16th $167,000 17th $125,000 18th $117,000 19th $111,000 20th $106,000 21st $103,000 22nd $100,000 23rd $97,000 24th $95,000 25th $93,000 26th $91,000 27th $89,000 28th $87,000 29th $85,000 30th $83,000 31st $81,000 32nd $79,000 33rd $77,000 34th $76,000 35th $75,000 36th $74,000 37th $73,000 38th $72,000 39th $71,000 40th $70,000 41st $69,000 42nd $68,000 43rd $67,000 44th $66,000 45th $65,000 46th $64,000 47th $63,000 48th $62,000 49th $61,000 50th $60,000 51st $59,000 52nd $58,000 53rd $57,000 54th $56,000 55th $55,000 56th $54,000 57th $53,500 58th $53,000 59th $52,500 60th $52,000 61st $51,500 62nd $51,000 63rd $50,500 64th $50,000

READ NEXT: Rory McIlroy Nationality: What Country is PGA Tour Pro From?