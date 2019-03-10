Matthew Fitzpatrick Age: How Old Is the Golfer?

Golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick is 24 years old and was born on September 1, 1994. Fitzpatrick is one of the youngest golfers competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fitzpatrick’s youthful look earned him the “baby-faced assassin” nickname. The golfer has endured taunts from some fans at the Ryder Cup because of his appearance, per Golf Digest.
With Rory McIlroy confronting one heckler and having him ejected, every European player was under the spotlight, and Fitzpatrick was no different. Making fun of his youthful appearance, some of their taunts included ‘Did your mum cut your hair?’ and ‘Did your mum cut the crust off those sandwiches?’
Fitzpatrick took it in good spirit though: ‘I didn’t think they were that bad, of course they were a bit hostile, but I didn’t think much of it. You’ve got to enjoy that, that’s why you’re there. It’s all part of it, the same thing happens in the U.K. and Europe. You’ve just got to deal with it.’
Fitzpatrick is originally from Sheffield, England and briefly attended college in the United States at Northwestern. Fitzpatrick played so well at Northwestern, he only made it a semester before he withdrew to focus on golf full-time.
“Based on the opportunities I have right now from a golf perspective, I feel it is important to dedicate 100 percent of my time to the game and have decided to withdraw from university in the U.S.,” Fitzpatrick said, per Golf Digest.
Matthew Fitzpatrick Is the Youngest Englishman to Win 5 Times on the European Tour
Fitzpatrick is the youngest Englishman to win five times on the European Tour. The golfer admits his life feels like a dream sometimes.
“You get to play all these fantastic courses, it’s classed as your job, you get to play a sport that you love for a living,” Fitzpatrick explained to Golf Digest. “The Rolex Series, for example, you’re playing for a $7 million prize fund, to go for that kind of money at my age, you don’t know many people who can do that.”
Fitzpatrick’s European Tour bio details all the golfer has accomplished at such a young age.
Claimed his fourth European Tour victory at 23 years and nine days with his win at the 2017 Omega European Masters, and followed that up by successfully defending his title at Crans-sur-Sierre in 2018 thanks to a play-off victory over Lucas Bjerregaard. Won twice in 2016 at the Nordea Masters and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai en route to a career-best sixth place finish in the Race to Dubai and securing his debut in The 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National. Claimed his European Tour card at the 2014 Qualifying School and shone in his rookie season, finishing runner-up in Crans Montana before claiming his maiden title after going wire-to-wire at the British Masters supported by Sky Sports. A former World Amateur Number One, he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur Championship and played in the 2013 Walker Cup.