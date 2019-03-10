Matthew Fitzpatrick Age: How Old Is the Golfer?

Golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick is 24 years old and was born on September 1, 1994. Fitzpatrick is one of the youngest golfers competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fitzpatrick’s youthful look earned him the “baby-faced assassin” nickname. The golfer has endured taunts from some fans at the Ryder Cup because of his appearance, per Golf Digest.

With Rory McIlroy confronting one heckler and having him ejected, every European player was under the spotlight, and Fitzpatrick was no different. Making fun of his youthful appearance, some of their taunts included ‘Did your mum cut your hair?’ and ‘Did your mum cut the crust off those sandwiches?’ Fitzpatrick took it in good spirit though: ‘I didn’t think they were that bad, of course they were a bit hostile, but I didn’t think much of it. You’ve got to enjoy that, that’s why you’re there. It’s all part of it, the same thing happens in the U.K. and Europe. You’ve just got to deal with it.’

Fitzpatrick is originally from Sheffield, England and briefly attended college in the United States at Northwestern. Fitzpatrick played so well at Northwestern, he only made it a semester before he withdrew to focus on golf full-time.

“Based on the opportunities I have right now from a golf perspective, I feel it is important to dedicate 100 percent of my time to the game and have decided to withdraw from university in the U.S.,” Fitzpatrick said, per Golf Digest.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Is the Youngest Englishman to Win 5 Times on the European Tour

Fitzpatrick is the youngest Englishman to win five times on the European Tour. The golfer admits his life feels like a dream sometimes.

“You get to play all these fantastic courses, it’s classed as your job, you get to play a sport that you love for a living,” Fitzpatrick explained to Golf Digest. “The Rolex Series, for example, you’re playing for a $7 million prize fund, to go for that kind of money at my age, you don’t know many people who can do that.”

