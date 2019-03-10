Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

As the Alliance of American Football gets Sunday’s Week 5 action underway, the opening matchup features two teams below the .500 mark, but both which have interesting storylines. The Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends are both 1-3 but have two quarterbacks who are fairly well-known across the football landscape.
For the Express, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger took over under center for Christian Hackenberg during Week 3 and has impressed in the past two games. During his first AAF action, Mettenberger completed 9-of-12 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while nearly knocking off the undefeated Orlando Apollos.
As for the Legends, it’s former Georgia Bulldogs standout Aaron Murray who entered the game in Week 4 and made an impact immediately. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 254 yards while leading Atlanta to a 14-11 upset over the Arizona Hotshots.
The two signal-callers will be the headliners in this matchup, setting up a potentially high-scoring matchup between two teams who rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed. On the season, Atlanta has allowed 103 points while Memphis has given up 90. Only the Salt Lake Stallions (112) have allowed more, and they’ve played one more game thus far.
We’re going provide updates on scores, stats and best highlights throughout the matchup between Memphis and Atlanta. The stats will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.
Updated Score & Highlights: Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends
Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football, The Athletic’s Arif Hasan and CBS Sports Network.
Zach Mettenberger Goes Down Early
Aaron Murray Moving the Sticks
And Again From Murray
Legends Score First on Younghoe Koo Field Goal: 3-0
Legends Turn It Over on Wildcat Fumble
Mettenberger Hits Reece Horn for Big Gain
Zac Stacy Rumbles for Game’s First Touchdown: 6-3
Tarean Folston Finds the End Zone for Atlanta: 11-6
Sherman Badie With Huge Gainer for Express
Zac Stacy Finds the End Zone Again for Memphis: 12-11
Bug Howard With Big Gain on Screen for Atlanta
Wild Tip Drill Catch for Seantavius Jones
Memphis Grabs Lead With Mettenberger QB Sneak: 20-14
Aaron Murray Hits Tarean Folston to Tie Things Up: 20-20
Mettenberger Hits Zac Stacy for Big Gain
Mettenberger Pass Picked Off Late in 4th Quarter
Latest score: 20-20
Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends Notable Halftime Stats
*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.
Quarterbacks
- MEM: Zach Mettenberger – 3/9, 86 yards
- ATL: Aaron Murray – 17/26, 197 yards
Running Backs
- MEM: Zac Stacy – four carries, 14 yards, two touchdowns
- MEM: Sherman Badie – one catch, 56 receiving yards
- ATL: Tarean Folston – five carries, 21 yards, one touchdown
- ATL: Brandon Radcliff – five carries, 21 yards
Wide Receivers
- MEM: Reece Horn – one catch, 29 yards
- ATL: Seantavius Jones – three catches, 48 yards
- ATL: Bug Howard – one catch, 31 yards
- ATL: Malachi Jones – two catches, 31 yards
- ATL: Keith Towbridge – two catches, 27 yards
- ATL: Ervin Philips – three catches, 23 yards
