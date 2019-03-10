Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

As the Alliance of American Football gets Sunday’s Week 5 action underway, the opening matchup features two teams below the .500 mark, but both which have interesting storylines. The Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends are both 1-3 but have two quarterbacks who are fairly well-known across the football landscape.

For the Express, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger took over under center for Christian Hackenberg during Week 3 and has impressed in the past two games. During his first AAF action, Mettenberger completed 9-of-12 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while nearly knocking off the undefeated Orlando Apollos.

As for the Legends, it’s former Georgia Bulldogs standout Aaron Murray who entered the game in Week 4 and made an impact immediately. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 254 yards while leading Atlanta to a 14-11 upset over the Arizona Hotshots.

The two signal-callers will be the headliners in this matchup, setting up a potentially high-scoring matchup between two teams who rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed. On the season, Atlanta has allowed 103 points while Memphis has given up 90. Only the Salt Lake Stallions (112) have allowed more, and they’ve played one more game thus far.

We’re going provide updates on scores, stats and best highlights throughout the matchup between Memphis and Atlanta. The stats will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.

Updated Score & Highlights: Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football, The Athletic’s Arif Hasan and CBS Sports Network.

Zach Mettenberger Goes Down Early

Dylan Donahue sacks Zach Mettenberger on third down pic.twitter.com/FqGlyFrslf — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Aaron Murray Moving the Sticks

Aaron Murray using the entire field with this bootleg action. pic.twitter.com/Ndpz7mLWNy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

And Again From Murray

Aaron Murray with a 21-yard strike to Seantavious Jones pic.twitter.com/5u0IHRH9MM — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Legends Score First on Younghoe Koo Field Goal: 3-0

Legends Turn It Over on Wildcat Fumble

Wildcat formation didn't appear to work out here… pic.twitter.com/f4TcG9Mygq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Mettenberger Hits Reece Horn for Big Gain

Huge play following that fumble; Zach Mettenberger hits Reece Horn for 33 yards to set up an eventual touchdown run pic.twitter.com/cgIlgzEnCE — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Zac Stacy Rumbles for Game’s First Touchdown: 6-3

Churn those legs! Zac Stacy gets the @aafexpress the lead. pic.twitter.com/yfO19m43cy — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Tarean Folston Finds the End Zone for Atlanta: 11-6

Tarean Folston punches in the touchdown to complete the 75-yard drive for the Atlanta Legends pic.twitter.com/J6dbC6LwzI — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Sherman Badie With Huge Gainer for Express

Sherman Badie takes the HUGE gain inside the red zone for the Express. pic.twitter.com/MmHidAww3e — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Zac Stacy Finds the End Zone Again for Memphis: 12-11

Badie's big gain sets up Zac Stacy for a second TD on the ground this afternoon. A game of rushing scores thus far in the first half. pic.twitter.com/0NqiTKHIsm — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Bug Howard With Big Gain on Screen for Atlanta

Bug read the tweet. Bug Howard screen, 31 yards pic.twitter.com/0Bd85g7Jo5 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Wild Tip Drill Catch for Seantavius Jones

Another third down connection between Aaron Murray and Seantavious Jones, this time off of a tipped pass pic.twitter.com/kFHN1AJwRR — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Memphis Grabs Lead With Mettenberger QB Sneak: 20-14

Zach Mettenberger with the ol' QB sneak to punch it in for six. pic.twitter.com/mHgX8NKren — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Aaron Murray Hits Tarean Folston to Tie Things Up: 20-20

Aaron Murray finds Tarean Folston for six and this game is TIED at 20 in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/kdMjwz0aFs — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2019

Mettenberger Hits Zac Stacy for Big Gain

Zach Mettenberger manages to dump off a screen pass while getting pummeled by Dylan Donahue. Zac Stacy takes it for 31 yards pic.twitter.com/zPXMVEemO5 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Mettenberger Pass Picked Off Late in 4th Quarter

Pressure from KeShun Freeman forces Zach Mettenberger out of the pocket. He throws an off-target pass on the run, it gets tipped and Tyson Graham, Jr. intercepts it late in a tied game pic.twitter.com/g8StZ2Xzpc — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 10, 2019

Latest score: 20-20

Memphis Express vs. Atlanta Legends Notable Halftime Stats

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.

Quarterbacks

MEM: Zach Mettenberger – 3/9, 86 yards

ATL: Aaron Murray – 17/26, 197 yards

Running Backs

MEM: Zac Stacy – four carries, 14 yards, two touchdowns

MEM: Sherman Badie – one catch, 56 receiving yards

ATL: Tarean Folston – five carries, 21 yards, one touchdown

ATL: Brandon Radcliff – five carries, 21 yards

Wide Receivers

MEM: Reece Horn – one catch, 29 yards

ATL: Seantavius Jones – three catches, 48 yards

ATL: Bug Howard – one catch, 31 yards

ATL: Malachi Jones – two catches, 31 yards

ATL: Keith Towbridge – two catches, 27 yards

ATL: Ervin Philips – three catches, 23 yards

