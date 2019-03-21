Miami Open Prize Money 2019: How Much Does Winner Make?

On the heels of an exciting Indian Wells tournament featuring an epic Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer showdown in the finals. Barely a week after Indian Wells wrapped up, the Miami Open is the next major tournament on the tournament and features a similarly large pool of prize money along with a loaded draw including superstars Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Once again featuring almost all of the big names in tennis (minus Nadal and Del Potro), the Miami Open shapes up to be yet another exciting ATP tournament. With up and coming 18-year-old Canadian prospect Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as fellow Canadian and 23rd, ranked Denis Shapovalov, the tournament should not be short on exciting storylines as tennis’ brightest young stars look to crack through against some of tennis’ most iconic champions.

Felix’s #FridayFeeling 🙌 Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatches of Jaume Munar 6-4 6-3 to reach his first career ATP semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/MNKbEm0LLy — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 23, 2019

World #9 John Isner is the defending champion at the Miami Open and will be back in action in 2019 to try and defend his crown. While Isner still holds a respectable ranking, he has struggled in 2019 and has yet to find the form that saw him capture the crown in Miami last year. Dropping multiple uncharacteristic matches to opponents ranked outside the top 100 in 2019, Isner is hoping a return to Miami helps get him back on track.

Miami Open Prize Money 2019

(Payout courtesy of Miami Open, ATP and WTA Payouts Identical)

Singles

Winner $1,354,010

Finals $686,000

Semi Finals $354,000

Quarter Finals $182,000

Round 16 $91,205

Round 32 $48,775

Round 64 $26,430

Doubles (per team)

Winner $457,290

Finals $223,170

Semi Finals $111,860

Quarter Finals $57,000

Round 16 $30,060

Round 32 $16,090

Roger Federer Miami Open Draw

After an incredibly strong showing that saw Federer breeze through all competition before falling to Dominic Thiem (although he did avoid Rafael Nadal due to injury), Federer jumps right back into action barely a week later at the Miami Open. Granted the fourth seed along with being a three-time winner at Miami, Federer should have a fairly difficult run through the tournament before reaching the semifinals.

Federer receives a first-round bye before taking on the winner of Radu Albot and Matthew Ebden. Neither player offers much resistance for Federer and he should likely find himself running back another match against fellow Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka in the third round barring a major upset on either side.

Blessing your timeline with this beautiful drop shot from @rogerfederer 😍 (You're welcome 😉) Watch #BNPPO19 live on @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/pAoWbcKWFs — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 18, 2019

Should Federer get past Wawrinka again, he would likely face one of two dangerous top-30 opponents in either Daniil Medvedev or Diego Schwartzman. From here on out, the tournament only shapes up to get considerably tougher as should Federer advance past another tough draw, he would likely match up against fellow top ten ranked player Kevin Anderson. His next draw in the semifinals has the potential to be a number of top ten opponents, but the most likely draw is the third-ranked player in the world, Alexander Zverev.

If Federer can somehow battle himself through another tough matchup, the current best player in the world, Novak Djokovic sits across the bracket waiting for him in the finals. After an unlikely upset at Indian Wells, Djokovic will be on a mission at Miami and at his best, only Federer and Nadal can truly hang with the incredibly talented Serbian.