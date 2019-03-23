Featuring sophomore phenom Ja Morant, the Murray State Racers have catapulted themselves to the forefront of the NCAA tournament. On the back of an impressive Ja Morant triple-double leading to an 83-64 win over Marquette, Murray State put the rest of the NCAA tournament on watch that they are a much more dangerous team than their ranking would indicate. With Morant leading the way, the Racers have an opportunity to upset any team as Morant alone has the ability to carry the Racers to a victory if he gets hot. Heading into a round of 32 matchup with Florida State, Morant and Murray State get their biggest test yet.

The Legend of Ja Morant grows. 17 pts, 16 asts, 11 rebs. Wow.

pic.twitter.com/yWqv2ADLM1 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) March 21, 2019

All of that leads to the more lingering question, just where is the Murray State Racers campus located?

Murray State: Where is Racers Campus Located?

Murray State is located in Murray, Kentucky. Despite being in Kentucky, Murray State is actually much closer to Nashville and sits just a stone’s throw from the Kentucky-Tennessee border. With a population of only 19,200, Murray is one of the smaller towns playing host to a remaining tournament team.

Murray State NCAA Tournament Updated Predictions & Outlook

After their upset win against fifth-ranked Marquette, Murray State gets a brutal matchup in the fourth-ranked Florida State. Although the Seminoles had an inconsistent, they still possess one of the most talented rosters in the nation led by legendary head coach Leonard Hamilton. Despite this massive mountain to climb, should Morant and Murray State get past FSU, their road only gets more difficult.

Should Murray State survive against Florida State, they will almost certainly get the pleasure of facing top-seeded Gonzaga in the Sweet-16. Gonzaga poses a nightmare matchup for any team and will likely require a herculean effort from Morant on the offensive end to help keep pace with a deep and talented Gonzaga team.

If they can somehow get past Gonzaga, they will most likely face either second-seeded Michigan or third-ranked Texas Tech barring any major upsets. Either way the bracket shakes out, their elite eight test will be a big moment for Ja Morant as both Michigan and Texas Tech are known for their standout defensive units.

After that, they sit on the same side of the bracket as Duke. Until proven otherwise, Duke is the team to beat in the tournament and should almost certainly be making an appearance in the Final Four.

Ja Morant got that sauce 🔥pic.twitter.com/rFsWSLARta — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) March 21, 2019

Murray State can still get some help from teams like Baylor, Florida, and UCF who could, in theory, take one of the top-ranked programs out of the running before Murray State reaches that round. As unlikely as those scenarios may sound, the NCAA Tournament is almost an entirely different game compared to the regular season and anything can happen.

With such a daunting road to even reach the national championship, Murray State could use all the help it can get from its fellow underdogs.