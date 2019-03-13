Nets vs. Thunder Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The surging Brooklyn Nets try to improve their playoff positioning when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Nets have won their last four games to move into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference while the Thunder got back on track with a win in Utah.

Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00 PM ET

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Coverage: ESPN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 232.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

📼 Highlights from last night's 103-75 win over the Pistons presented by @TCL_USA 📼 pic.twitter.com/nNcDkTAqoJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 12, 2019

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way with 19 points off the bench as the Nets routed the Pistons 103-75 on Monday to move into sixth place in the East. Brooklyn controlled the game early and never let up, thanks to a balanced offense with seven players scoring at least 11 points.

Allen Crabbe had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Rodions Kurucs finished with 13 points and Joe Harris and Caris LeVert added 12 points apiece for a Nets team that limited the Pistons to just 27.8 percent (27-for-97) from the field.

Dennis Schroder finished with 24 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help the Thunder beat the Jazz 98-89 last Monday.

Schroder now has 16 games with at least 20 points and he collected two more points than the entire Jazz bench. OKC missed eight free throws (19-for-27) and turned the ball over 16 times but they held the Jazz to just 13-for-43 from beyond the arc.

Nets vs. Thunder Trends and Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are:

8-1 ATS in their last nine games against Western Conference opponents

7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games

6-0 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record

5-0 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a home winning percentage above .600

The Oklahoma City Thunder are:

2-8 ATS in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

2-9 ATS in their last 11 games overall

2-5 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight up record

0-4 ATS in their last four games following a straight up win

0-4 ATS in their last four home games

Over every team's last four games, we're first in the NBA in opponent PPG (95.5) and defensive rating (92.3). Coach Atkinson and @RODIONS1

offer thoughts on what's behind our defensive surge ⬇️ 🔗 | https://t.co/jtXYfCqp5E pic.twitter.com/yTICnPjwwf — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 13, 2019

These two teams met on December 5 and the Thunder escaped Brooklyn with a 114-112 win, behind 47 points from Paul George (25 in the fourth quarter). The Nets blew a 23-point lead and the Thunder outrebounded them 60-45.

The Thunder can win this game if they take better care of the ball. They also need Dennis Schroder to have another strong game off the bench and Paul George has to get going.

PG-13 missed three games with a sore right shoulder and he hasn’t been the same player he was before the All-Star break, averaging 21.5 points on 30.6 percent shooting and 22.9 percent from 3-point range in the last four games.

The Nets have a deep team and the play of their reserves can make a difference, like in the win against the Pistons. Both teams will come out strong but Brooklyn hasn’t forgotten what happened the last time they played OKC.

Pick: Nets +7.5

