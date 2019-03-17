Ollie Schniederjans Caddie, Damon Green Spent 15 Years With Fellow Pro

Ollie Schniederjans is one of the youngest players on the PGA Tour currently, but his game featured a major change in the 2019 season. While Schniederjans, who’s 25 years old, turned pro back in 2015, he brought on a new caddie in January of the current year. His new looper came in the form of a big-time name and well-respected caddie who worked with a fellow pro for 15 years.

Schniederjans was fortunate enough to get linked up with Damon Green, who was previously with Zach Johnson through the early stages of his career. As The Caddie Network reported, Johnson parted ways with Green in December and it took just five days for him to land a new gig with Schniederjans.

The two began working together at this season’s Sony Open and Green replaced the Georgia Tech standout’s former caddie, Lance Bailey.

Zach Johnson & Damon Green’s Success; Link to Schniederjans

Through their 15 years together, Johnson had quite a bit of success with Green on the bag. He won two majors and took home 11 total PGA Tour victories. It seems the split between the two may not have ended on bad terms either, as Golfweek reported that Johnson’s agent actually helped to set up the meeting between Green and Schniederjans.

Green told Golfweek that he called Johnson after the decision was made and offered a heartfelt message.

“I wanted to heal a little bit before I talked to him,” Green said. “I just told him it was a great run and thank you for everything, I still love you, I love you like a brother.”

As for Green’s new job with Schniederjans, it wasn’t surprising that it didn’t take long, as the two seemed to be a strong match and both were happy with the opportunity. The caddie told The Man Out Front that Ollie was “overjoyed” and that he felt “reenergized” from it.

“When I talked to Ollie (Thursday) night, he was overjoyed,” Green told TMOF. “It’s good to feel that way, feel like you can help and you’re wanted. It re-energizes you.”

Ollie Schniederjans Tenure With Damon Green

Assuming Green did take over as Ollie’s caddie at the Sony Open, which was on January 13, the duo has seen up-and-down results to this point in the season. After missing the cut at the event following a second-day 73 on the par 70 course, Schniederjans made three of the next five cuts. His best finish came as a T33 at the Waste Management Open.

But during Saturday’s action at the 2019 Players Championship, the 25-year-old posted an impressive 65 in the third round to jump into the top-six. He was 10-under through three days and sat five strokes back of the leader. The event featured a big opportunity for Ollie to make a run at his first title with Green on the bag.

READ NEXT: Tommy Fleetwood Loved Jimmy Fallon’s Players Championship Prank