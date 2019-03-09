Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron: Final Score, Highlights & Stats

Week 5 of the Alliance of American Football gets underway a bit early on Saturday with a top-tier matchup. The AAF’s highest-scoring offense in the Orlando Apollos will face the league’s top defense in the Birmingham Iron in a game which was moved to TNT.

This matchup features the two teams with the best records in the AAF. Orlando (4-0) is led by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who currently leads the league in passing by a wide margin, having thrown for 1,071 yards with Birmingham’s Luis Perez at No. 2 with 797 yards. The Apollos as a team have scored 118 points in four games, which is 34 more than the next-closest team.

It’s a huge test for Steve Spurrier’s squad, as Birmingham (3-1) boasts an elite defense, allowing just 33 points this season, good for 30 less than the No. 2 defense (the Apollos). The Iron also have Trent Richardson, who’s had little trouble finding the end zone this season, scoring seven times on the ground in four games.

We’re going to keep tabs on the Apollos vs. Iron matchup by evaluating the updated score and highlights throughout the game. Stats will also be provided, and they will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.

Updated Score & Highlights: Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron

Garrett Gilbert Puts Apollos on Board Early: 6-0

Apollos Muff Punt in Birmingham Territory, Iron Miss FG

Orlando’s Keith Reaser With the Pick-Six: 14-0

Pick six! Keith Reaser takes it to the house for the @aafapollos! #ORLvsBHM pic.twitter.com/yxEQhDMeV8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 9, 2019

News: Keith Reaser Replaces Luis Perez at QB for Birmingham

Keith Price enters the game as QB.#ORLvsBHM #ForgeOn⚒🔥 — Birmingham Iron (@aafiron) March 9, 2019

Apollos Get Tricky Once Again!

Steve Spurrier and the @aafAPOLLOS play calls get trickier by the week! 👀#ORLvsBHM pic.twitter.com/lnUR592L5z — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 9, 2019

Keith Price Hits Wes Saxton for 23 Yards

Keith Price to Wes Saxton for 23 yards to bring them to the two minute warning before the half pic.twitter.com/xFXmdpl7Wp — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

Trent Richardson Finds the End Zone for Birmingham: 17-8

Trent Richardson, who averages more yards per carry inside the opponent's ten than outside of it, scores his eighth touchdown of the season pic.twitter.com/18tyykE4I7 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

Keith Price Hits Wes Saxton for 23-Yard Gain

Keith Price to Wes Saxton for 35 yards pic.twitter.com/zdQibfoFRk — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

Keith Price TD Pass to Brandon Ross: 20-14

Keith Price escaping pressure to throw to Brandon Ross for the Birmingham Iron's first passing touchdown of the year pic.twitter.com/4GaHHRQ56h — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

De’Veon Smith Goes for 40 Yard Gain

De'Veon Smith for 40 yards on a fake reverse pic.twitter.com/YBq0LyH9hS — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

Garrett Gilbert Connects With Charles Johnson for Six: 31-14

Garrett Gilbert to Charles Johnson for a touchdown over Jamar Summers, the likely best cornerback in the league pic.twitter.com/yAfxW5G4vB — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) March 9, 2019

Final score: 31-14 Orlando

Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron Notable Final Stats

Quarterbacks

ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 23/35, 286 yards, two touchdowns

BIR: Luis Perez – 3/7, four yards, one interception*

BIR: Keith Price – 19/30, 259 yards, one touchdown

*Luis Perez replaced in first half by Keith Price.

Running Backs

ORL: De’Veon Smith – 14 carries, 119 yards

ORL: D’Ernest Johnson – nine carries, 49 yards, five receptions, 73 yards

BIR: Trent Richardson – eight carries, 21 yards, one touchdown

BIR: Brandon Ross – three carries, eight yards, one reception, 30 yards, one touchdown

Wide Receivers

ORL: Charles Johnson – six catches, 83 yards, one touchdown

ORL: Scott Orndoff – three catches, 61 yards, one touchdown

ORL: Rannell Hall – three catches, 23 yards

ORL: Jalin Marshall – two catches, 22 yards

BIR: Wes Saxton Jr. – three catches, 75 yards

BIR: Tobias Palmer – five catches, 36 yards

BIR: L’Damian Washington – two catches, 32 yards

BIR: Quinton Patton – four catches, 26 yards

