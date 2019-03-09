Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron: Final Score, Highlights & Stats

Week 5 of the Alliance of American Football gets underway a bit early on Saturday with a top-tier matchup. The AAF’s highest-scoring offense in the Orlando Apollos will face the league’s top defense in the Birmingham Iron in a game which was moved to TNT.
This matchup features the two teams with the best records in the AAF. Orlando (4-0) is led by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who currently leads the league in passing by a wide margin, having thrown for 1,071 yards with Birmingham’s Luis Perez at No. 2 with 797 yards. The Apollos as a team have scored 118 points in four games, which is 34 more than the next-closest team.
It’s a huge test for Steve Spurrier’s squad, as Birmingham (3-1) boasts an elite defense, allowing just 33 points this season, good for 30 less than the No. 2 defense (the Apollos). The Iron also have Trent Richardson, who’s had little trouble finding the end zone this season, scoring seven times on the ground in four games.
We’re going to keep tabs on the Apollos vs. Iron matchup by evaluating the updated score and highlights throughout the game. Stats will also be provided, and they will be updated at halftime and then again after the game.
Updated Score & Highlights: Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron
Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football and The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.
Garrett Gilbert Puts Apollos on Board Early: 6-0
Apollos Muff Punt in Birmingham Territory, Iron Miss FG
Orlando’s Keith Reaser With the Pick-Six: 14-0
News: Keith Reaser Replaces Luis Perez at QB for Birmingham
Apollos Get Tricky Once Again!
Keith Price Hits Wes Saxton for 23 Yards
Trent Richardson Finds the End Zone for Birmingham: 17-8
Keith Price Hits Wes Saxton for 23-Yard Gain
Keith Price TD Pass to Brandon Ross: 20-14
De’Veon Smith Goes for 40 Yard Gain
Garrett Gilbert Connects With Charles Johnson for Six: 31-14
Final score: 31-14 Orlando
Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron Notable Final Stats
*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.
Quarterbacks
- ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 23/35, 286 yards, two touchdowns
- BIR: Luis Perez – 3/7, four yards, one interception*
- BIR: Keith Price – 19/30, 259 yards, one touchdown
*Luis Perez replaced in first half by Keith Price.
Running Backs
- ORL: De’Veon Smith – 14 carries, 119 yards
- ORL: D’Ernest Johnson – nine carries, 49 yards, five receptions, 73 yards
- BIR: Trent Richardson – eight carries, 21 yards, one touchdown
- BIR: Brandon Ross – three carries, eight yards, one reception, 30 yards, one touchdown
Wide Receivers
- ORL: Charles Johnson – six catches, 83 yards, one touchdown
- ORL: Scott Orndoff – three catches, 61 yards, one touchdown
- ORL: Rannell Hall – three catches, 23 yards
- ORL: Jalin Marshall – two catches, 22 yards
- BIR: Wes Saxton Jr. – three catches, 75 yards
- BIR: Tobias Palmer – five catches, 36 yards
- BIR: L’Damian Washington – two catches, 32 yards
- BIR: Quinton Patton – four catches, 26 yards
READ NEXT: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football