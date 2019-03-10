Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

The Pac-12 basketball tournament is set to get underway and the field has been finalized. While teams make their push for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, there’s plenty of work left to be done. The Washington Huskies were the class of the conference this year, posting a 15-3 record in Pac-12 play, but will have plenty of competition for the title.

It’s been an up-and-down season for teams in the conference, and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has just two teams from the conference heading to the dance. This includes Washington projected as a No. 8 seed and Arizona State as a No. 11. Lunardi does currently have the Sun Devils listed as one of the last four teams avoiding a play-in game as well.

The Pac-12 features quite a few talented scorers and intriguing players, with Washington State’s Robert Franks leading the league at 22.1 points per game. Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle posted a mark of 20.7 points this season while USC’s Bennie Boatright tallied 18.1 points per game.

A few other names for fans to keep an eye on during the push for the conference title include Washington guard Jaylen Nowell, who averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent. Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham was a force on the boards, averaging a double-double this season with 11.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

We’re going to breakdown the finalized tournament bracket or the Pac-12, with the action set to get underway on Wednesday, March 13.

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket 2019

Here is a look at the Pac-12 tournament schedule based on the final standings, including the outcome of tiebreakers.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule 2019

Here is a look at the Pac-12 tournament schedule based on the current seeding. This has been updated with the games through the final weekend of action. All TV information is courtesy of Pac-12.com.

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Wed., March 13 – Game 1 8 USC vs. 9 Arizona 12 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 2 5 Colorado vs. 12 California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 3 7 UCLA vs. 10 Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12 Network Wed., March 13 – Game 4 6 Oregon vs. 11 Washington State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 5 1 Washington vs. Game 1 Winner 12 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 6 4 Oregon State vs. Game 2 Winner 2:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 7 2 Arizona State vs. Game 3 Winner 6 p.m. Pac-12 Network Thurs., March 14 – Game 8 3 Utah vs. Game 4 Winner 8:30 p.m. ESPN Fri., March 15 – Game 9 Game 5 vs. Game 6 Winners 6 p.m. Pac-12 Network Fri., March 15 – Game 10 Game 7 vs. Game 8 Winners 8:30 p.m. ESPN Sat., March 16 – Game 11 Game 9 vs. Game 10 Winners 7:30 p.m. ESPN

The first four seed receive a bye in the opening round while setting up a stretch which features an extra day of games for the 5-12 seeds.

