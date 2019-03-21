Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Indiana Pacers try to avoid their fourth straight loss in their road trip when they clash with the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on Thursday night.

Thursday, March 21 at 10:30 PM ET

ORACLE Arena

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors (-11 at -110)

Over/Under: 218 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Dougie's got it going tonight pic.twitter.com/g4QTRQ7D4K — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 20, 2019

The Pacers suffered a close 115-109 road loss against the Clippers last Tuesday and now they’re just one game over the Celtics for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and five rebounds against the Clippers, Tyreke Evans had a big game with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists off the bench and Doug McDermott 17 points off the bench. The Pacers were just 7-for-21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range, they turned the ball over 20 times and the Clippers outscored them 19-8 on fast break points.

Dubs with the dub 💥#JBLxGSW with the best moments 📹 pic.twitter.com/7KPoYTTjD3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2019

The Warriors took back first place in the Western Conference after a 117-107 road win against the Timberwolves last Tuesday.

Stephen Curry finished with 36 points and five assists on 8-for-14 from beyond the arc, Klay Thompson had 28 points and four assists on 4-for-10 from distance and Jonas Jerebko added 18 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves outscored the Warriors 40-34 in the paint but Golden State was 19-for-42 from 3-point range (45.2 percent).

Pacers vs. Warriors Trends and Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are:

11-5 ATS in their last 16 games against Pacific Division opponents

The Golden State Warriors are:

5-12 ATS in their last 17 games overall

4-11 ATS in their last 15 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

4-12 ATS in their last 16 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

6-19-1 ATS in their last 26 home games

3-13-1 ATS in their last 17 home games against a team with a losing road record

1-5 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

2-14 ATS in their last 16 Thursday games

1-9 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up win

Last time the Dubs took on the Pacers the squad dropped 40 in the first quarter & Steph knocked down THIS 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oi1jxDTYVq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2019

The Warriors crushed the Pacers 128-100 on January 28 behind 26 points from Stephen Curry (23 in the first half). DeMarcus Cousins, who is expected to return for this game, had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Golden State outrebounded Indiana 48-38 and outscored them 60-42 in the paint in the last meeting so Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young have to dominate the paint tonight, they can’t let the Warriors win the rebounding battle, particularly when defending, as they can turn their second chances into 3-point shots.

The Pacers also has to step up their 3-point defense, especially to start the game. Doug McDermott can shoot 3-pointers well, he’s making 50.0 percent of his 3-point shots in the last 10 games and he had a big game against the Clippers. McDermott has to replicate that performance in Los Angeles and make his shots from distance to help the Pacers put up a fight in this contest.

Pick: Pacers +11

