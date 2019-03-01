Pam Baer, Larry’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pam Baer is Larry Baer’s wife. Larry is the CEO of the San Francisco Giants. A report by The San Francisco Chronicle on March 1 alleged to have footage of a video in which Larry pulls Pam out of a chair and drags her to the ground in a public plaza.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on Friday morning and was videotaped by an anonymous person: that person has since sold the video to TMZ. You can see it below:

In the video, Pam Baer can be heard screaming, “Oh my god, no!”

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Baer said, “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument..the matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

1. Pam Baer’s LinkedIn Reveals That She Is the Founder & CEO of For Goodness Sake

Pam Baer is the founder and CEO of For Goodness Sake, a foundation that works as a pop-up gallery out of a mobile trailer and works to highlight local charities and small businesses.

Per her LinkedIn, For Goodness Sake was founded in 2013. The description for her work with the foundation reads as such on her LinkedIn account:

“With her conviction to help others, Pam founded For Goodness Sake to broaden globally her mission to give back and serve as a change maker for the common good. Central to her work is bringing together brands, consumers and charities. Pam leads For Goodness Sake with her passion for connecting people to philanthropies with purpose. With her 25‐plus years of direct marketing experience for Fortune 500 companies, her breadth of professional and philanthropic experience uniquely positions her to bring For Goodness Sake partners a much‐needed sustainable solution to improve the impact of charitable giving.

The name for For Goodness Sake is inspired by Pam’s grandmother, Frances Axe, who always told her daughter, “For goodness sake, do something.” Pam explaining to lifestyle site Haute Living, “She was such a dynamic woman. Even if she wasn’t my grandmother, I would have wanted to know her.”

As for how she wanted to grow her business, she explained, “I want to go slow, but far. I’m trying to make a good impact on this community and highlight great artisans and partner charities.”

2. Pam & Larry Baer Have Four Children & Live in San Francisco

According to a profile of the Baers in SFGate, Larry and Pam have been married for over 28 years, and have four children and live in San Francisco.

To SFGate in 2008, Pam said, “‘[Larry] is passionate about life, his job, about making a difference (in society).”

At another point in the interview, she said, “When my husband walks in our house, it physically shakes. The kids rush to him. He has the kind of personality that commands that.”

3. Larry & Pam Met in New York in 1988 at a Birthday Party

Via the profile of the Baer family in SFGate in 2008, Larry Baer met Pam at a birthday party in New York city in 1988. He got her number from the host the next day, but waited several weeks to call her, and they arranged to meet for brunch.

Larry said to the publication, “It’s a snowy Sunday morning. No Pam. I leave after 15 minutes. She shows up five minutes later.”

They later established there had been a misconnection. Pam added, “I had been bicycling, so it wasn’t that snowy…Larry is always 20 minutes late, so it’s a joke that he left after 15 minutes…On our second date he told me he was moving back to San Francisco.”

4. Pam Is Also on a Number of Charitable Boards, Including the San Francisco Giants Community Fund Board

Via her LinkedIn, Pam is on a number of charitable boards in the San Francisco area, including the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, and the San Francisco Giants Community Fund Board.

Pam’s LinkedIn reads, “Pam balances her busy life by spending quality time with her family, pursuing her love of tennis and hiking, and of course, attending many baseball games. Pam received her B.A. in finance and marketing from University of Texas at Austin.”

5. Baer’s Son, Zach, Suffered Significant Blood Loss When He Crashed Through a Glass Door in 2001

One of the Baer children suffered a serious scare in 2001 when he ran through a glass door in the Baer home. Zach was three years old at the time, according to SFGate, and he severed the brachial artery in his left arm. He experienced so much blood loss so quickly that he passed out from shock.

Zach underwent seven hours of surgery, the publication reports, but he survived and is now healthy and playing sports. Pam explained to Haute Living that the doctors at SF General Hospital were so helpful, she was inspired to give back.

Pam is now the vice president and community leader on the board for the hospital. To Haute Living, she said, “The doctors at General still walk on water as far as I’m concerned. I feel, in a way, blessed and grateful, even though at the time, it was the very worst time of my life. It’s still hard if I think about that day, but it also opened my eyes to a lot. It hit my compassion veins very strongly.”