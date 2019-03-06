Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United Starting Lineups; Updated Odds and Prediction

Manchester United try to stay alive in UEFA Champions League when they visit Paris Saint-Germain in their Round of 16 Leg 2 game at Parc des Princes. Man U will be without the suspended Paul Pogba (he was sent off in the first game), aiming to overcome a 2-0 deficit the previous meeting.

Paris Saint-Germain will not have Neymar, who remains sidelined with injury while Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard have all been ruled out for United.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2

Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Parc des Princes

Coverage: Sky Sports

These are today’s Round of 16 Leg 2 games:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United at 3:00 PM ET

Porto vs. Roma at 3:00 PM ET

👏🇫🇷 Since PSG's Ultras returned to the ground in 2016 their tifo game has been 🔥, especially in the Champions League! 👀 What will they do for tonight vs Manchester United? pic.twitter.com/XAQqJGiMZD — COPA90 (@COPA90) March 6, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup

GK Buffon

DF Kehrer

DF Silva

DF Kimpembe

DF Bernat

MF Verratti

MF Marquinhos

MF Draxler

MF Nkunku

MF Di María

FW Mbappé

Manchester United Starting Lineup

GK de Gea

DF Shaw

DF Lindelöf

DF Smalling

DF Young

MF Fred

MF McTominay

MF Pereira

MF Dalot

MF Rashford

FW Lukaku

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United Betting Line & Prediction

*Note: All odds posted by courtesy of OddsShark and first revealed by Pinnacle

Paris Saint-Germain (-215, -1 at -128) vs. Manchester United (+610, +1 at +104)

Draw: +345

Over/Under: 3

All PSG needs is one goal, as it would force Manchester United to score three. Man U has to be aggressive today but it would leave them exposed and Paris Saint-Germain has an extremely efficient counterattack.

The Red Devils do have some hope, their lineup might be depleted but they still have Rashford and Lukaku, two very dangerous players who can score anytime and don’t forget how they beat Juventus on the road in the group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain is the only team to have beaten Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager following the exit of Jose Mourinho in December and although they pose a threat, PSG is just too good at home, with 18 wins, one draw and only one loss in their last 20 games at Parc des Princes. I’m taking Under 3 (at -107), Man U will put up a fight but the home team knows how to contain them.

Pick: Under 3

READ NEXT: Lakers Rumors: Why a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving Reunion Could Work