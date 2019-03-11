Patriots Free Agency: Danny Amendola & Pats Have ‘Mutual Interest’

While wide receiver Danny Amendola’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins didn’t work out as the two sides had hoped, it could lead to a reunion with the Super Bowl champions. Amendola was released by the Dolphins and is now a free agent who should receive at least a decent amount of interest on the open market.

After it was revealed that Amendola has an interest in a potential reunion with the New England Patriots, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the feeling is mutual.

There’s mutual interest between Danny Amendola and the Patriots, per sources. We’ll see if it amounts to a reunion or not, but the possibility exists. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2019

As Howe states, this doesn’t mean a reunion is locked in, but the opportunity is on the table and could make sense for both sides. Amendola spent just one season with the Dolphins before being released and posted a modest 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown on the year.

Danny Amendola’s Tenure With Dolphins

Amendola, who’s currently 33 years old, signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Miami. As Spotrac details, it included $6 million in guaranteed money, and the team opted to use their ability to get out of the contract this offseason with no dead money.

He played in 15 games this season but posted up-and-down results throughout the span of the year. His best game was against the Detroit Lions in October when he caught 6-of-7 targets for 84 yards and one touchdown. On a more positive note, Amendola did tally three or more catches in 12 games while totaling at least five in five straight games during the middle of the season.

Danny Amendola’s Strong Previous Stretch With Patriots

While Amendola’s NFL career began as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, he bounced from the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys to the Philadelphia Eagles early on. But during his second season, the then-St. Louis Rams signed him off the Eagles practice squad, and he proceeded to catch 43 passes for 326 yards with one touchdown.

After four seasons with the Rams, New England signed him in 2013 as the expected replacement for Wes Welker, who opted to head to the Denver Broncos. Amendola went on to spend five years with the Patriots, catching 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. He topped 50 catches and 600 yards in three of the five seasons.

Amendola had success previously with the team and is a reliable target who would have virtually no trouble diving right back in with Tom Brady and company, but it’s still just a situation to monitor. With that said, if the price is right for the Patriots and Amendola is set on a return to Foxborough, then this would make plenty of sense.

