Can Suns Guard Devin Booker Go for 50 Points Again?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker tries to join Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only players since the NBA/ABA merger to score 50 or more points in three consecutive games.

Devin Booker is just one of 10 players in NBA history with consecutive 50-point performances and he will go after another high-scoring effort when the Suns host the Grizzlies tonight at 10:00 PM ET.

The 22-year-old shooting guard scored 59 points in Monday’s 125-92 road loss against the Jazz and then 50 in Wednesday’s 124-121 home defeat against the Wizards.

Devin Booker just became the youngest EVER to put up back-to-back 50-point games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jnVRxl8O1X — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 28, 2019

Booker, who averages 26.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.4 minutes over 61 games, was on a solid scoring run before his two 50-point explosions. He’s posted a career-long 17 straight 20-point outings and he’s reached 25 or more points in his last nine games.

After Wednesday’s game Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov told reporters:

“Devin Booker is Devin Booker.” “As a coach, as somebody who cares about him, I’m happy for his numbers. Not surprised at all. I don’t think anybody in the arena, whoever watched the game is surprised. He didn’t force anything, tried to find teammates, make the simple play and make the tough plays.”

Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history with back-to-back 50-plus point games but those performances haven’t resulted in wins. The Suns have lost five straight games since a 138-136 overtime win in New Orleans on March 16 and they’re just 1-7 in their last eight contests.

The Grizzlies are also in the middle of a lost season and they’ve dropped five of their last seven games. These two teams last met on November 4 and the Suns won 102-100 at home after a Devin Booker last-second buzzer beater. Booker finished that contest with 25 points and seven assists in 35 minutes, going 7-for-17 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range.

Both teams have made a lot of roster changes since then and injuries are plaguing them but Booker is giving his all, looking to lead the Suns by example.

His teammate Jamal Crawford told Suns reporter Ashley Nevel: “He’s not playing to score, he’s playing to try to win.” Crawford then summed up why Booker has earned so much at such a young age, crediting his mindset and how he’s willing to put in the extra work.

Can Booker go off for 50 points against the Grizzlies? The Suns will be without T.J. Warren, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyler Johnson, three of their four best scorers behind Booker so they clearly need him to carry the offense but he averages 20.7 points in 10 career games against the Grizzlies and they have the second-best defense in the league, allowing just 105.3 points per game, so scoring 50 against them won’t be easy.

