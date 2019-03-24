Tacko Fall is Part of UCF Center’s Real Name

Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall is the UCF center’s full name, per Yahoo Sports. Fall’s first name is pronounced like the popular food, taco, but spelled differently. Fall is originally from Dakar, Senegal in Africa. Fall is a devout Muslim as Yahoo Sports detailed in a 2014 article.

Especially here. Fall is a Senegalese teenager living in a rural Florida town between Orlando and Gainesville, one of just 15 students in his class. He’s a devout Muslim at a school that pledges allegiance every morning to the American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible. In two years he’s gone from Dakar to Texas to Ohio to Tennessee to Georgia and then here. Next year, he’ll be at the University of Central Florida on a basketball scholarship. Beyond that? Well, everyone knows what the goal is: the NBA. He’s averaging a triple-double in this young season, and he’s getting better rapidly.

There is no shortage of memes and viral videos when it comes to the UCF center. The official Twitter account of March Madness even got in on the action with this food-related video featuring Fall.

Mandy Wettstein opened up her home to host Fall when he went to high school. She noted that going out in public can lead to challenges for Fall.

“In today’s share-it world it’s a conundrum,” Wettstein explained to Sports Illustrated. “He doesn’t want to appear rude. But almost every minute we are out in public there is some sort of disruption. If we’re having a meal, or at the grocery store, it’s a constant disruption.”

Tacko Fall Speaks Multiple Languages

Most mock drafts currently have Fall going undrafted, but the UCF center would love to play in the NBA. The challenge is the game has changed and the league prefers big men who can shoot.

Fall speaks multiple languages and has a wide array of interests away from basketball as Sports Illustrated detailed.

More and more, he’s learned to communicate with friends, including Bamba, who is further along basketball-wise but three years younger. The two are close. He also has an expansive mind: He knows several languages, he minors in psychology, and he loves astronomy. He says his next big purchase will be a telescope.

Coming to the United States was a bit of an adjustment for Fall. Things were not always smooth sailing, but the UCF center adjusted to his new life.

“At first, there were a lot of things that didn’t work out like I thought,” Fall noted to Sports Illustrated. “I was starting to wonder if I made the right decision. Mentally and physically, I was beaten down. But I am a very spiritual person and I knew that everything that was happening was happening for a reason.”