Ted Rath accused in sexual battery case

Ted Rath has been accused of groping a woman in a sexual battery case. Rath, the strength and conditioning coach with the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested in relation to a groping incident that occurred in June 2018. KNX1070 Newsradio was the first to report on Rath’s arrest, which occurred on January 15. The reports about his arrest first appeared on March 15.

Rath became a viral sensation during the Rams run to the Super Bowl in 2018 and 2019 as he was in charge of making sure Coach Sean McVay did not encroach on the field. He was referred to as McVay’s “Get-Back-Coach.” Rath did not travel to the Super Bowl with the Rams. The team said at the time that Rath was recovering from an injury.

The Rams said in a statement:

We are aware of the charges filed against Ted Rath. We take these allegations very seriously. Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as this matter works its way through the justice system.

As the game plays on, Sean McVay and his "Get Back Coach" tango on the sideline.

Expect more of this at #SBLIII 😂@RamsNFL #NFLFilmsPresents: Get Back Coach airs this Tuesday at 6pm ET on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/5FMyWH4gzT — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 21, 2019

In a statement to the Associated Press, Rath’s attorney, Vicki Podberesky, said:

Mr. Rath takes these allegations very seriously. Ted is a man who has led a law-abiding life. He is a husband, a father and a dedicated family man. He has the utmost respect for women and would never intentionally act in a manner that was demeaning or otherwise inappropriate. We intend to defend this matter to the fullest extent possible in a court of law, and we believe that after there has been a full vetting of the facts of this case Mr. Rath will be shown to be not guilty of these charges.

Rath is married with three children. The OC Register reports that the alleged incident took place at a home in Moorpark, California. That report says that Rath is facing three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

