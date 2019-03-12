Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves have won three of their last four games, including two straight while the Nuggets have lost four of their last five.

Tuesday, March 12 at 10:30 PM ET

Pepsi Center

Coverage: TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets (-9 at -110)

Over/Under: 228.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Five Timberwolves scored in double figures in Sunday’s 103-92 home win against the Knicks, sharing the offensive load in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Derrick Rose.

Towns sat out with right knee inflammation, Wiggins missed the game with a thigh contusion and Rose scored four points in just eight minutes in the first half but head coach Ryan Saunders wanted to give him extra rest.

Taj Gibson led the way with a season-high 25 points and Jeff Teague had 20 points and 10 assists. The Timberwolves forced 19 turnovers that led to 27 points and they outscored the Knicks 24-9 in fast break points.

Malik Beasley scored 17 points off the bench to lead the cold-shooting Nuggets in a 122-105 road loss against the Warriors last Friday. Denver has now lost four times in the last five games following a five-game winning streak.

Nikola Jokic had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists but the rest of the starters combined for just 31 points. The Denver bench made the final score more respectable, outscoring the Golden State reserves 58-23.

The Nuggets outrebounded the Warriors 45-44 but they were just 33-for-87 from the field (37.9 percent), 12-for-33 from 3-point range (36.4 percent) and 27-for-35 (77.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Trends and Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are:

5-0 ATS in their last five games against Western Conference opponents

5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up win

The Denver Nuggets are:

5-17 ATS in the last 22 meetings in Denver

Towns is expected to play tonight while Wiggins is questionable but I still like the Timberwolves catching points on the road. The Nuggets won the first two meetings by a combined three points and this is a must-win game for the Timberwolves so they will treat it as a playoff contest.

Also, the road team is 39-12-1 ATS in the last 52 meetings and the underdog is 20-6 ATS in the last 26 meetings.

Pick: Timberwolves +9

