Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife Clare Supports Him at TPC Sawgrass

Tommy Fleetwood is tied at the top of the leaderboard going into day three of the Players Championship, held at TPC Sawgrass, in Palm Valley, Florida. Fleetwood’s wife, Clare Fleetwood nee Craig, is his No. 1 fan and has been rooting for him all week.

Not only does Clare cheer Tommy on as his wife, but she also roots for him on a professional level; She has served as his manager for a few years now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Hasn’t Tweeted About the Players Championship or the Standings, Perhaps not to Jinx Him

Although Clare Fleetwood is fairly active on social media, she has not tweeted at all about the Players Championship or her husband’s No. 1 spot.

It’s entirely possible that Clare doesn’t want to jinx her husband as he heads into Saturday’s Round 3. This seems to be a regular thing for Clare, who doesn’t often tweet about Tommy during his outings. Although Clare is almost always on-hand to watch Tommy play, she seems to really be in the moment and doesn’t often mention him on social media.

If Tommy manages to maintain the lead and win the Players Championship on Sunday, there is little doubt that Clare will join him on the green. If Tommy doesn’t come out on top, Clare will still be congratulating her husband on a great outing. You can expect to see the couple’s only son, Frankie, hanging out as well.

Fleetwood Is Tied With Rory McIlroy Heading into the Weekend

Tommy came out hot, opening birdie-eagle-birdie. He is very happy with how things are going and seems to be ready to take on the next two rounds.

“I had a great range session warming up, and all you want to do then is make sure you try and take that out onto the course, which was very different. I had the absolute dream start. … Today was a little bit more up and down, but it’s going to be. There was a lot of good stuff, and I just feel really happy with it,” Fleetwood told the Associated Press on Friday.

Of course, McIlroy is here to play as well and is going to give Fleetwood a real run for his money. And we can’t soon forget about the dozens of other players sitting a little further down on the leaderboard — there’s still a lot of golf to be played, which is what McIlroy expressed in an interview after Friday’s second round.

“Winning is a byproduct of doing all the right things, and I feel like if I can continue to do those things well, hopefully, I do end up with the trophy on Sunday. But there’s a lot of golf to play before that,” he said.

