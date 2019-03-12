Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Signing Gets Perfect Patrick Mahomes Reaction

The Kansas City Chiefs were quiet through the early stages of the legal tampering period of NFL free agency, but that changed on Monday evening. Kansas City made a splash by coming to terms with arguably one of the most talented and intriguing safeties on the market in Tyrann Mathieu.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal, which will include $42 million over three years.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Texans S Tyrann Mathieu to a 3-year deal worth $42M, source said. This was their top target in free agency, prying him from the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Free agent signings can’t be made official until 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 14, but teams can negotiate and come to agreements with players currently. Following the news of the deal, reactions poured in, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter and responded with just a GIF instead of using any words.

Mahomes had the perfect GIF of a honey badger, which is the nickname of Mathieu and what he’s been known as since his collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. It’s apparent the young signal-caller is excited about the new addition, and the fanbase was certainly in agreement.

Tyrann Mathieu’s One-Year Deal Pays Off

Mathieu was expected by many to receive a multi-year deal last offseason but wound up signing a one-year contract with the Houston Texans. He impressed throughout the 2018 season and it paid off in a big way for him. Although it was head-scratching to see his market not pan out prior to 2018, things worked out as he landed with a top Super Bowl contender in the Chiefs.

And as Mathieu told MMQB’s Albert Breer last offseason, the most important thing to him is winning, so he’s stepping into a good situation.

“It’s not all about money for me,” he says. “I want to go somewhere where I can be completely immersed in football, and it’s not too much about anything but winning. I want to be a part of winning culture, where you feel that all the time. That’s all I want.”

Tyrann Mathieu’s Strong Start to Career

After spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, his one-year stint with the Texans was one of his best. Aside from the 2015 season in which Mathieu totaled 89 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed and five interceptions in 14 games, 2018 ranked as a close second.

The 26-year-old tied his career-high for tackles with 89 and tacked on eight passes defensed, three sacks and two interceptions. He was a vital part of Houston’s defense and will be tough to replace moving forward. On the opposite side, the Chiefs pick up the playmaking safety they were targeting and seemingly had no issue paying up to land him.

READ NEXT: Raiders to Offer Le’Veon Bell Same Contract Antonio Brown Received?