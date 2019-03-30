Yankees Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Orioles; DJ LeMahieu Debuts

Today DJ LeMahieu will make his Yankees debut, playing third base and batting ninth when the Bronx Bombers host the Orioles at 1:00 PM ET.

Yankees lineup against the Orioles today. James Paxton makes his first start. pic.twitter.com/BXQgz3Bs5H — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 30, 2019

With LeMahieu playing third base, Miguel Andujar will be the designated hitter on today’s lineup and Luke Voit starts at first base while Greg Bird sits on the bench.

The Yankees signed DJ LeMahieu to a two-year, $24 million contract this offseason and he can also fill in at first and second.

LeMahieu is a two-time National League All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner over seven seasons with the Rockies. He won the National League batting title with a .348 average in 2016 and is a career .298 hitter.

The versatile player hit .276 with a career-high 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 128 games last season and his propensity to make hard contact and drive the ball up the middle or to right-center field can help his production at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Orioles

1. Brett Gardner CF

2. Aaron Judge RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton LF

4. Luke Voit 1B

5. Miguel Andujar DH

6. Gary Sanchez C

7. Gleyber Torres 2B

8. Troy Tulowitzki SS

9. DJ LeMahieu 3B

SP James Paxton

Bench: Greg Bird, Austin Romine, Mike Tauchman

Bullpen: Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Stephen Tarpley, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder, Tommy Kahnle, Luis Cessa

Left-hander James Paxton will make his first start for the Yankees. He was acquired from the Mariners for a package of three players, including top-rated prospect Justus Sheffield.

Paxton was 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP with two complete games and one shutout in 28 starts for the Mariners last season.

Injuries have been a concern for the left-hander, as he’s been on the disabled list five times in the last three seasons but he set a career-high with 160 1/3 innings and collected his first 200-strikeout season with 208.

James Paxton allowed two earned runs on six hits (one home run) with 10 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings to get a win in his only start against the Orioles last season.

The Yankees beat the Orioles 7-2 on Opening Day, with Masahiro Tanaka giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks over 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Luke Voit was 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs and Greg Bird hit a solo home run.

Today the Orioles will give the ball to Nate Karns, who went 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in nine appearances (eight starts) with the Royals last season.

