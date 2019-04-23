76ers Injury Report: Latest Joel Embiid Status Updates vs. Nets

For the first time in five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ opening-round NBA playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, there appears to be some positive news on Joel Embiid. The team’s All-Star center has been battling a knee injury over the past month or so, and his status has been up in the air for each game.

Fortunately, prior to Tuesday’s potential closeout matchup in Philly, it appears Embiid should be good to go, barring something changing in the next few hours. The 25-year-old big man has carried an injury designation into each of the first four matchups and even missed one game due to what’s been labeled as left knee soreness.

We’re going to take a look at the 76ers injury report against the Nets, along with the latest on Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report vs. Nets: Game 5

According to the NBA’s official injury report, there’s good news for the Sixers, as they enter Game 5 close to completely healthy. Embiid is the only name on the report, but he’s listed with as probable for this game. Beyond that, each other member of the Sixers is expected to be good to go.

Considering Embiid has been either questionable or doubtful in each of the other games, this is a big step forward. As Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice previously reported, the injury appears to be knee tendonitis. With him being upgraded to probable for this game, there’s some optimism that he’s feeling quite a bit better with a potential second-round matchup on the horizon if Philly can get one more win.

Joel Embiid’s Injury Outlook

There have been a number of rumblings and reports about what Embiid’s status stems from, but it appears to be a mixture of things. The soreness in his knee is obviously true, and as Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported, the injury appears to be knee tendonitis.

After playing 24 and 21 minutes in the first two games, Embiid saw his workload jump to 32 minutes in Game 4 (after sitting for Game 3). He scored 31 points with 16 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks last game, looking completely healthy in the process.

Even before his explosive previous game, Embiid was impressive in limited minutes. The Sixers star scored 22 points with 15 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in Game 1 and 23 points with 10 rebounds just two days later. If Embiid is getting close to 100 percent, Philly is going to be a tough out in the playoffs and could be an upset candidate in round two, a likely series against the Toronto Raptors.

