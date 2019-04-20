76ers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets; Joel Embiid Injury Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to steal Game 3 from the Brooklyn Nets on the road and did so with center Joel Embiid sidelined. While the All-Star big man was doubtful for Game 1 and questionable for Game 2, he was able to suit up for both before heading into last game with a questionable tag.

Most expected Embiid to play, but he apparently couldn’t get his knee to the point where he felt ready to take the floor. With the series tied 1-1, the Sixers rallied without their star, winning 131-115 behind a well-rounded effort. But the question now becomes whether the Sixers can win another game without Embiid if he does wind up sitting on Saturday.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Embiid prior to the game in terms of his status and any updates, along with the team’s roster and starting lineup in either scenario.

Joel Embiid Injury Updates & Latest Status vs. Nets

While Embiid has been on the injury report for all three games of this series due to left knee soreness, that proved to be the case again on Friday afternoon. When the injury report from the league came out, Embiid was listed as doubtful with left knee soreness, leaving his status very much up in the air.

As far as the potential for the Sixers star to play, it appears he did get some on-court work in during Friday’s session. At first, it didn’t appear to be anything serious, as ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed Embiid getting shots up with Ugg slides on.

While there’s not much reason for optimism from that video, Embiid did take part in at least one or two actual drills. As Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer showed, he was on the floor (with basketball shoes) for a one-on-one session.

Although seeing the star big man participating in practice is positive, the fact he was listed as doubtful after being questionable last game isn’t ideal. We’ll update when additional information on his status comes to light, which will likely be in the early afternoon after Sixers coach Brett Brown addresses the media.

76ers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets

*Notates expected starter

C: Joel Embiid (D)*, Greg Monroe, Jonah Bolden, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott

SF: Jimmy Butler*, James Ennis, Jonathon Simmons

SG: JJ Redick*, Furkan Korkmaz, Zhaire Smith, Shake Milton, Haywood Highsmith

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

If Embiid is unable to go, the Sixers will likely go with the same lineup they rolled out in Game 3. It was a surprising decision by Brown, but he chose to start Greg Monroe, who was acquired just before the playoffs. Monroe proceeded to log 25 minutes and score nine points with 13 rebounds.

Boban Marjanovic also played 18 minutes scoring 14 points with eight rebounds, although he fouled out in the short period. Only two other players logged double-digit minutes off the Sixers bench in Mike Scott (24) and James Ennis (19). If the Sixers play small ball, there’s a good chance it could lead to Scott seeing roughly 24-28 minutes once again.

Philly’s first unit made all the difference during the 131-115 win on Thursday. Ben Simmons scored 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting with nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Tobias Harris knocked down all six of his 3-point attempts en route to 29 points and led the way with 16 rebounds. JJ Redick got hot at the right time also and played great, scoring 26 points, while Jimmy Butler tacked on 16 points and seven assists.

