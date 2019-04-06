Alexa Jenkins, Kyle Guy’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Alexa Jenkins is Kyle Guy’s fiancee. The two have been together since they met in middle school; last year, the UVA basketball star proposed to Jenkins on February 18. The two are still engaged, and are set to be married summer 2019.

Jenkins is currently a student at the Notre Dame School of Law. Prior to getting into law school, she was an undergraduate at DePauw University, a private university close to their home area of Indianapolis.

Jenkins and Guy have been together for close to a decade. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Guy & Jenkins Have Been Together Since the 8th Grade

8th grade to now.. still get the butterflies. I love you ❤️ #2/18/18 @AlexaJenkins_ pic.twitter.com/bTmW23kCgX — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) February 18, 2018

Guy and Jenkins have been together around a decade, according to his tweet that says they’ve been dating since 8th grade. The two grew up in the Indianapolis area. According to an Instagram by Jenkins, the two met at none other than a basketball game.

Jenkins and her brother Tyler are biracial: they have a white mother (Brandi Jenkins) and a black father (Derrick Williams). Per LinkedIn, Brandi Jenkins is a dental hygienist at Schroeder & Schroeder Dentistry in Indianapolis.

Jenkins’ brother is a basketball player just like Guy. He played college for two seasons at Lehigh University, then transferred to play his remaining two seasons at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Jenkins Is a Law Student at Notre Dame; She Attended DePauw University as an Undergrad

Jenkins is currently enrolled in Notre Dame School of Law. On October 18, 2018, Guy celebrated his fiancee’s accomplishment, writing to Instagram,

I don’t know where or how to start but you continue to amaze me and the people around you. Im so beyond proud of you and today is a celebration of just that, you. Congratulations on getting into Notre Dame Law School AND accepting. God is doing great things through you so keep being faithful. You’ve been through so much and come so far. I love you and Go Irish 🍀 (Rudy is one of my favorite movies)

Prior to getting into law school, Jenkins was an undergraduate at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, which is approximately an hour from Indianapolis. During her time at DePauw, Jenkins wrote for The Odyssey Online, detailing some of her university experiences.

For example, Jenkins shared her experience as a Pi Beta Phi sister at DePauw. Jenkins shared this video of rush week:

She wrote in 2017, “Sadly, I was not able to capture the full process due to rules about cell phone usage, but I think this video captures the excitement centered around rush here at DePauw University. There was no better feeling than running to my home after the end of a very long three days!”

3. Guy Proposed to Jenkins in February 2018; Their Marriage Is Scheduled for Summer 2019

Guy proposed to Jenkins on February 18, 2018. He and Jenkins both post about their relationship frequently; per those posts, they appear to be marrying next summer.

Jenkins and Guy also appear to have gotten tattoos together: Guy got a finger tattoo of a rocket, and Jenkins got a finger tattoo of a moon. Jenkins offered up the metaphor that might have inspired their tattoo ideas in an Instagram post, writing, “To the moon & back”

In one throwback photo of the two, Jenkins wrote, “Feeling nostalgic because on this day 7 years ago we happened to meet at basketball game in the 8th grade. It’s laughable to look back at these pictures from when we were babies & this time of our lives seemed so far away. Now in 8 months we’re getting married 👰🏽🤵🏼💗 #throwback”

Jenkins and Guy both appear to be religious, as well. In one Instagram, Jenkins posted a picture of herself wearing a tank top that said “#BuiltByJesus,” adding the caption,

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” Psalms 139:14. So excited my friend is creating a brand that sends such an empowering message to women of Christ. FUN NEWS, it launches in 5 days and there is a fun giveaway of gear happening on @builtbyjesuspage!! 💫 check it out to learn how to enter

4. Guy & Jenkins’ Wedding Registry Was Initially Deemed an NCAA Violation

For a brief moment, Guy and Jenkins were under the impression that their wedding registry was an NCAA violation, since it could constitute gift-giving to the UVA athlete. However, NCAA President Mark Emmert confirmed on April 4 that it was perfectly acceptable for them to keep their registry online. Via The Washington Post, he said, “Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort…We don’t know what the source of that information was.”

Still, Jenkins and Guy seemed to believe, at least for a period of time, that their registry wasn’t allowed. Per The Post, Jenkins posted a now-deleted tweet on April 3 that read, “Hope you weren’t planning on buying anything off there bc ncaa compliance said it was a violation so i had to make it to where only i can see it.”

The NCAA wins again. I was forced by the University of Virginia to remove a post on Kyle Guy’s wedding registry. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 4, 2019

Then, to reporters on April 4, Guy said, “Yeah, that was crazy to me that that’s illegal because that’s what a registry’s for. Yeah, NCAA said it was illegal, so I’m not going to argue with it right now. I’m going to try to win a national championship, and we’ll open that book.”

It might be permissible to keep their registry up, but it’s apparently not allowed for others to share that registry. Busted Coverage shared Guy’s registry, then received a cease and desist letter from the UVA associated director of compliance. The letter, which was shared to The Post, read in part,

“The University is requesting that you immediately remove the wedding registry link. The receipt of items from the registry could constitute an impermissible extra benefit. By posting these items, you are jeopardizing the student-athlete’s eligibility for competition.”

5. Jenkins Has Been Ultra-Supportive of Her Fiancé During His Rise to Fame in March Madness

Jenkins appears to have gone to every single one of Guy’s playoff games, posting an Instagram for his success in the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and Final Four rounds.

As for Guy, he posted a picture of himself hugging Jenkins on April 1, writing, “You get your own post. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️ still dancin 🕺🏼💃🏽”