Celtics Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates & Times vs. Pacers

The Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs. While the exact playoff schedule will not be known until after the regular season games are completed, there are some indications that the Celtics’ first game will be on Sunday. Heavy will have the full schedule as soon as it is released tonight.

Boston is locked in as the No. 4 seed in the East. The NHL playoffs likely mean the Celtics-Pacers series will start on Sunday, April 14th. Real GM’s Keith Smith pointed out the Bruins play at TD Garden on Saturday.

“The NHL Postseason schedule is out…I know, weird for me to tweet about that, right? It impacts the Celtics! The Bruins host playoff games in TD Garden on Thursday and Saturday. That means the Celtics, should they earn HCA in the first round, would likely play Game 1 on Sunday,” Smith tweeted.

The four options for a Celtics-Pacers Sunday tip-off are 3 p.m. (Eastern), 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The Celtics Won 3 of 4 Games Against the Pacers This Season

Boston had success against Indiana this season taking three of the four games. The Celtics have won their last three matchups against the Pacers including a 20-point blowout just a few days ago. Jayson Tatum had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the victory.

The Celtics did not have the kind of regular season many expected, but Boston still has enough talent to make some noise. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes his team can treat the playoffs like an entirely new season. Stevens detailed his outlook against the Pacers to Mass Live.

“We need to prepare to play very well against Indiana. That’s the bottom line,” said Stevens. “One of the things about the playoffs is you know your opponent, you know who you have to prepare for and play against. We have to be extremely locked in. We have to be detail oriented. We have to do all the things that really good teams do. And at the same time understand and balance that with you’re not going to play perfectly, there will be ups and downs, but if you can kind of stay the course and kind of minimize all of the other stuff, then you have a good chance to at least give yourself a chance to have success.”

Boston should have an advantage over Indiana with Victor Oladipo sidelined for the rest of the season. Celtics guard Terry Rozier noted that he expects Boston to be even better in the playoffs.

“I feel as a team, as a whole, we’re going to have a great playoff push,” Rozier told NBA.com. “I feel like we’re more connected, we’re more together than we was at the beginning of the season. There’s a lot of things that we corrected. I feel like that’s going to be a lot of fun.”