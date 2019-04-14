Brooks Koepka Majors Wins: How Many Championships Has Golfer Won?

Brooks Koepka has quickly become one of the top golfers in the world, and a large part of that has been due to his success in major events. While Koepka has 12 professional wins over the span of his career, three of them have been at major championships.

The 28-year-old turned pro in 2012 and of his three championship victories, they came within the span of 14 months as he topped some of the top competition in golf. A number of things stand out about his three major victories, and we’re going to take a look at some of the most interesting aspects of his red-hot run which spanned from June 2017-August 2018.

Brooks Koepka Won Back-to-Back U.S. Open Titles

The two victories at the U.S. Open were one year apart almost to the exact day. The first was locked in on June 18, 2017, while the second was June 17, 2018. During his first major championship victory at the event, he won in dominant fashion by posting a 16-under 272, defeating Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama by four strokes.

As Golf.com detailed, the 16-under by Koepka at the event was tied with Rory McIlroy for the lowest score ever in an Open. McIlroy achieved his mark during the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional while going on to win the event by eight strokes.

When the 2018 U.S. Open rolled around, the course and field had a far tougher time across the board. Koepka walked away victorious by one stroke over Tommy Fleetwood, but finished the event at one-over, shooting at 281 over four rounds.

Koepka Fends off Tiger Wood for Third Major Championship

The 2018 PGA Championship victory for Koepka came roughly two months after his U.S. Open title. But he had to hold off a surging Tiger Wood during the final round. As PGA.com shows, Koepka finished at 16-under while shooting four-under in the final round. But after posting a round-one 70, Wood rallied to post three superb rounds and nearly caught him.

Woods’ fourth-round 64 left him just two shots short of surpassing Koepka for the major championship. Even behind Woods, Adam Scott (-13), Stewart Cink and Jon Rahm (-11) and four others were tied at 10-under when the event wrapped up.

