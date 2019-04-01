Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status

The Milwaukee Bucks are surely focused on being as healthy as possible for the 2019 NBA Playoffs. In turn, it’s led to the team taking some extra precautions with a few key names during the most recent stretch of the season. This specifically stands true for MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could miss his second consecutive game due to injury.

Antetokounmpo isn’t the only name potentially sidelined for the Bucks, as they’ve been hit hard with injuries over the past few weeks. The most recent injury report from the league cites five players already ruled out for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia): Out

Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis): Out

Pau Gasol (left foot soreness): Out

Nikola Mirotic (left thumb sprain/fracture): Out

Tony Snell (left ankle sprain): Out

Along with Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton’s status for this game remains up in the air as well. We’re going to take a look at the latest on both players along with the Bucks roster and starting lineup.

UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo will play and Khris Middleton is out.

Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton Injuries

Beginning with Giannis, the ankle injury which held him out of the last game against the Atlanta Hawks leaves him with a questionable tag against the Nets. He, along with Middleton and Eric Bledsoe sat out that game, a 136-135 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Middleton is also questionable as he’s dealing with left groin soreness, but Bledsoe has been removed from the injury report. It’s worth noting that this is the second game of a back-to-back. Since both Antetokounmpo and Middleton missed the front end, if they’re healthy enough to go there’s a good chance they could suit up.

The Bucks don’t play again until Thursday in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Nets

*Notates projected starter

C: Brook Lopez*, D.J. Wilson

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo*

SF: Bonzie Colson*

SG: Sterling Brown* Pat Connaughton

PG: Eric Bledsoe*, George Hill, Tim Frazier

While Bledsoe will be back in the mix, we saw a number of players step up for the Bucks with their star trio sidelined. In the aforementioned game against Atlanta, seven players scored in double figures while Sterling Brown (27 points, nine rebounds), Tim Frazier (20 points, 15 assists) and Brook Lopez (19 points) led the way.

Beyond that, Bonzie Colson (15 points, 16 rebounds) and D.J. Wilson (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists) rounded out the starting five. Pat Connaughton continued his impressive play as a member of the second unit, tallying 17 points with 12 rebounds on 6-of-14 shooting. Finally, George Hill had arguably his best game as a member of the Bucks with 18 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

It’s tough to gauge exactly who’ll pick up the most run with Giannis/Middleton potentially back in the lineup, as one of the two, or both could still wind up sitting. It seems Bledsoe’s workload will be secure, though, while Lopez, Connaughton and Brown will all receive a decent amount of playing time.

