Carmelo Anthony Tributes ‘Goat in the Making’ Son, Kiyan via Instagram

Carmelo Anthony has been enjoying his time away from basketball because he’s been spending time with his, Kiyan.

Just check his Instagram:

Per the Atlanta Black Star:

At the beginning of the clip, Kiyan can be seen showing his strength in the paint, as he gets through a defender who’s close to the rim. In another part, he dribbles from midcourt and drives to the hoop for an uncontested layup. The video also shows the preteen sinking a long-range jump shot and sending a nifty pass to one of his teammates. Then later, the 6-foot-8 forward is seen giving his son’s team a pep talk at what appears to be a crucial moment of the game. “This is when it gets real,” ‘Melo tells them. After the video was shared, people flooded the post with positive words, in the same way they did under the jab step clip. “Goat Inna Making,” one person wrote. “That boy puttin in major work dang he got some go juice man super nice #melo7,” wrote another. “Got a sniper like his dad. If he keeps it up he’ll make it where his dad did NBA,” a third person theorized. There was also someone who saw Kiyan’s skills firsthand and said he’s also good in tense moments. “Saw this kid hit a buzzer beater in Yonkers he is the real deal,” that person wrote.

Anthony has not played NBA basketball since November as a member of the Houston Rockets.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.

What next?

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until a mound of LA losses occured.

Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

A long forward, Anthony is the epitome of today’s game, honestly.

He can score! But he’s also contemplated retirement.

In an interview with Taryn Finley of the Huffington Post recently, Melo suggested he is at peace with the fact he may not play much longer:

“I’m sure [retirement is] coming soon. I’d be sitting lying to you if I said it’s not coming soon. I think I want it to come soon. I don’t think I want to do this forever, but because you love it so much, it’s hard to give it up. At the end of the day, at anything you do, when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. But as long as you feel good with that.”

“I hope above all else that whatever it is, however he wants it to end, he gets to walk away and go down on his own terms,” Quentin Richardson, Anthony’s former Knicks teammate told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me.

“You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

“You don’t get better sitting out of basketball,” TNT’s Charles Barkley told me.

What about next season?

“It might be over,” said Barkley.

Yikes.

“I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Basketball Society Online during the regular season.

“Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

“He’s a great player,” New York Knicks captain, Lance Thomas told me in December.