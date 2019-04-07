Cassius Winston Is Not Related to Jameis Winston, but Does Have a Brother

As the legend of Michigan State guard Cassius Winston continues to grow through the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the topic of his family has come up often. Specifically, whether or not he has a brother – and if so, whether that brother is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

While Winston, the star junior guard for the Spartans, does have a brother, it’s not Jameis. And beyond that, Cassius and Jameis aren’t related at all, but the college basketball star’s actual sibling is a basketball player as well.

Cassius Winston’s Brother Plays for Private College

Cassius’ brother, Zach Winston, currently attends Albion College, a private liberal arts college in Albion, Michigan and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Zach wrapped up his first season at the school, as the 6-foot-2 guard is a freshman and saw action in all 28 games with the team.

Over his first year with the Britons, Zach averaged 13.8 minutes per game while posting marks of 2.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds. Winston chose to attend Albion after a strong high school career at Detroit Jesuit, where the team went 22-4 overall and 8-0 in league play during his senior season. The high school was ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan and 72 overall in the nation during 2017-18.

In Zach’s final season at Detroit Jesuit, the team won their first two games of the MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship by double digits before falling in the quarterfinals. Winston and his school dropped a close matchup against De La Salle Collegiate 63-58, one win shy of the tournament’s Final Four.

Cassius Winston’s High School Career

The current Michigan State star put together a superb high school career of his own at Detroit Jesuit. His high school tenure wrapped up with him being named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball, as Mick McCabe of the Detroit Free Press detailed.

“First off, I just want to say: Wow! I’m actually Mr. Basketball!” the usually stoic Winston said. “Like, this is one of the things I’ve been dreaming about for a long time and it’s actually a reality.”

Cassius averaged 16.0 points per game as a freshman, 17.0 as a sophomore, 21.5 as a junior and 22.5 as a senior. Over the span of his final season, Winston also posted marks of 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Following his time at Detroit Jesuit, Winston was ranked No. 31 nationally as a recruit and the No. 5 point guard in the nation, as 247Sports detailed. He chose Michigan State over the likes of Pittsburgh and Stanford, both of which he visited, along with Boston College and Colorado.

