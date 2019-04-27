Bears Draft Picks 2019: When Does Chicago Select in 4th Round & Day 3?

The Chicago Bears had a successful 2018 NFL season by returning to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2010. And heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, they surely had their sights set on a few players who could step in and make an impact early on. Unfortunately, the Bears had to wait until the third round before making their first selection due to various trades.

Most notably, the team’s first-round pick was moved in their blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack. They also didn’t have a second-round pick, as they dealt that in order to move back into the 2018 second round and select Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller with the No. 51 pick overall.

The good news is that Chicago made headlines with their first pick of the draft by taking a player who some believe is an instant-impact addition on the offensive side of the ball. They selected former Iowa State running back David Montgomery, who flashed major upside during his collegiate career.

We’re going to take a list of the Bears’ current NFL draft picks for day three and when they’ll be on the clock during Saturday’s action.

Chicago Bears 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: Full list of NFL draft picks for the Bears comes courtesy of ESPN. It does not include trades during the draft but will feature any major changes updated once terms of deals are revealed.

As ESPN’s Field Yates reported, the Bears traded up in the third round with the New England Patriots, giving up Nos. 87, 162 and a 2020 fourth-rounder.

Round 3: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Round 4: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

Round 6: Pick No. 205

Round 7: Pick No. 222 (via Denver Broncos)

Round 7: Pick No. 238

The first-round pick which was sent to Oakland wound up as the No. 24 selection overall and the team used it to select Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. Obviously, the pick of Montgomery was a big one considering they traded Jordan Howard out of town this offseason. The former Iowa State standout will now pair up with Tarik Cohen to lead the Bears backfield.

Day Three NFL Draft Targets for Bears

It’s likely that the Bears will address their secondary at some point during day three of the draft. Both cornerback and safety are options and there are a number of interesting options still remaining on the board. They could also look at the offensive line and target a prospect there potentially in one of the later rounds.

It’ll also be worth keeping an eye on how general manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and the rest of the Bears draft team chooses to approach wide receiver. Chicago has a number of young and intriguing pass-catchers, but could certainly use another weapon for Mitchell Trubisky. The wide receiver class is deep this year and it wouldn’t be surprising if they do choose one at some point Saturday.

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB