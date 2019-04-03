Kareem Hunt Cost Chiefs Super Bowl Title, Says Analyst

When the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams had wrapped up, the jokes from NFL fans began. In what was projected to be a high-scoring game with offensive fireworks, it featured just one touchdown and the Patriots went on to win 13-3. Shortly after, some of the general public made it known how much they wished Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were in the big game.

The Patriots earned their Super Bowl victory by first knocking off the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but according to one analyst, that was only due to the release of Kareem Hunt. As Stephen A. Smith stated on ESPN’s First Take, he believes Hunt, who was cut after a video of him kicking a woman came to light, cost the Chiefs a Super Bowl.

“I’m on the record, I think Kareem Hunt cost Kansas City a title. I think if he wasn’t put on the commissioner’s list, because of obviously his off-the-field transgressions, I don’t think New England goes into Kansas City and wins that AFC Championship Game.” Smith stated. “Because I don’t think Kansas City starts out as flat in the first half as they did with Kareem Hunt on the field with him – with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and those boys of course. I don’t believe that happens.”

Hunt was originally placed on the commissioner’s exempt list but was released shortly after. The 23-year-old running back proceeded to sign with the Cleveland Browns in February and has since been suspended for eight games to start the 2019 NFL season.

Kareem Hunt Released by Chiefs

When the video came to light (first obtained by TMZ) of Hunt and the woman in a Cleveland hotel lobby from February 2018, it was expected that the team or NFL would take action. The Chiefs wasted virtually no time with their decision and released a statement to announce the release of Hunt.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue,” the team said in a statement. “As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt was not claimed off waivers and his signing came just after the 2018 NFL season had wrapped up. He’ll miss half of the upcoming year and be able to rejoin the Browns after eight games.

Kareem Hunt’s Tenure With Chiefs

Hunt was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo and played a big role immediately for Kansas City. He wrapped up his rookie season with 1,327 yards on 272 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three additional scores.

Heading into year two, Hunt was on pace for another big season through the first 11 games. He rushed for 824 yards, totaled 378 receiving yards and scored 14 combined touchdowns. This was the point when he was released by the team, and will now look to continue his career in Cleveland.

READ NEXT: Montrezl Harrell Makes Strong Statement on Nipsey Hussle’s Death