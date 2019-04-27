Cowboys Draft Picks 2019: When Does Dallas Select in 4th Round & Day 3?

The Dallas Cowboys spent the opening day of the 2019 NFL Draft watching from the sidelines after trading their first-round pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper. Fans likely have no problem with that considering how much of an impact Cooper made in 2018 for the team. They had two selections on day two and head into the final round with a handful of additional picks.

After drafting UCF defensive tackle Trysten Hill in the second round, the Cowboys added former Penn State guard Connor McGovern. Both players have the potential to make an impact, with Hill specifically receiving strong reviews from many NFL draft analysts.

We’re going to take a look at the Cowboys’ remaining draft picks on day three, although they could certainly change with the potential to either trade up or move back.

Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: Full list of NFL draft picks for the Cowboys comes courtesy of ESPN. It does not include any trades which occur during the draft and could result in the outlook changing.

Round 2: Trysten Hill, DT, UCF

Round 3: Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

Round 4: Pick No. 128

Round 4: Pick No. 136*

Round 5: Pick No. 165

Round 7: Pick No. 241

*Notates compensatory pick

While Dallas sent the No. 27 pick in the first round to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Cooper, that pick became Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram. The Cowboys have a number of positions they could target on day three of the draft and there’s quite a bit of talent remaining across the board.

Day Three NFL Draft Targets for Cowboys

The Cowboys will have Jason Witten back for the 2019 season, but that doesn’t mean they still won’t look to address the tight end position with one of their final selections. Looking at potential tight ends could be an option, but the team may opt to wait until one of their later picks in order to do so.

Wide receiver could also be worth monitoring, and there are a number of intriguing prospects still available at the position. This includes Georgia’s Riley Ridley, Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler and NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, among others. Don’t be surprised if we also see the Cowboys use one or two of their day three picks on a player in the secondary, either at cornerback, safety or one of both.

We’ve seen Jerry Jones and company show plenty of interest in moving up in the later rounds or even trading back to stockpile a few additional picks previously, so Dallas could be active throughout Saturday’s action.

