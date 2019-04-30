Damian Lillard’s Latest Nickname May Supplant Popular ‘Dame Dolla’

Many Portland Trail Blazers fans call star guard Damian Lillard by a variety of nicknames. For many, it’s just “Dame,” then there’s the popular “Dame Dolla,” and one of the favorites across the league is simply to reference Lillard’s play as “Dame Time.”

Dame Time is when Lillard gets hot and points to his wrist to make a statement. But after his incredible 37-foot game-winning shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder, another nickname has begun to pick up even more steam.

Logo Lillard.

For what it’s worth, this isn’t a brand new nickname, as it’s been around for a few months, but even Lillard is a fan of it.

Damian Lillard Likes ‘Logo Lillard’ Nickname

Back in February was around the time when the Logo Lillard started to draw attention, and also when the Blazers guard addressed it on social media. Lillard took to Twitter to make it known that he was on board with his nickname.

I’m liking this “Logo Lillard” nickname I’ve been seeing … Ifw it — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 18, 2019

The meaning behind it is obvious, as Lillard has shown unreal range throughout his career, pulling up from all over the court and specifically, from the logo. This is essentially how he finished out the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, although his shot was from a bit to the right of the logo, but was certainly the same distance out.

Via Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith:

Damian Lillard just hit one of the coldest shots ever. It isn’t even the 37 feet. Nor even the moment, clinching against a OKC team that he got to silence. It’s the immediate wave goodbye. That look he gives while in the midst of that dogpile. Merciless. pic.twitter.com/WgPfi23QvH — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 24, 2019

It was by far the best shot of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and ranks as the most impressive in recent memory as well. Lillard’s shot was so far out that at the time, it almost seemed surprising that he pulled up from that range in an attempt to win the game.

Apparently, Thunder forward Paul George couldn’t believe it either.

Paul George Calls Damian Lillard Bucket a ‘Bad Shot’

After the wild scene had wrapped up on the floor, the postgame interviews began, and George’s comments grabbed plenty of attention. As NBC Sports Northwest revealed, the Thunder star called Lillard’s game-winner a “bad shot.”

“Yeah, that’s a bad shot. I don’t care what anyone says. That’s a bad shot, but he made it. That story won’t be told that it was bad shot and you have to live with it.” George said.

Whether you agree with George or not, there’s no denying that Lillard’s shot looked smooth. This was likely due to the fact that the Blazers star has pulled up from that distance more than a few times over the years. It’s highly unlikely that will ever change either, and the Logo Lillard nickname may live on forever based on his willingness to pull up way outside.

