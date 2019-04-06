De’Andre Hunter’s Parents, Aaron & Priscilla Hunter: 5 Fast Facts

De’Andre Hunter’s parents are Priscilla and Aaron Hunter Sr. Aaron Hunter Sr. passed away when DeAndre was seven years old, per Cavalier Insider.

Hunter’s family has been a central support system throughout his time playing for Virginia. His brother, Aaron Hunter, claims to speak occasionally to UVA coach Tony Bennett, and to help his brother come up with game plans.

Here’s what you need to know about De’Andre Hunter’s parents and family:

1. Hunter’s Father, Aaron Hunter Sr., Passed Away When Hunter Was Seven Years Old

According to The Daily Progress, De’Andre Hunter’s father passed away when Hunter was seven years old. Aaron Hunter Sr. left a powerful legacy in his wake; Hunter often posts photos of homage to his father, and his brother, Aaron, is named after their father.

2. Hunter Has Three Siblings; His Older Brother, Aaron, Is a ‘Father Figure’ to Him

Hunter has three siblings: two sisters and a brother, Aaron, who is his pseudo-father figure according to interviews he’s given. To The Daily Progress, Aaron said he stays in touch with Tony Bennett, and often talks with Hunter about game strategy and plans before big games.

Aaron said that the decision to red shirt Hunter’s freshman year was a challenging one, explaining, “He was pretty upset, man. I won’t lie. He was pretty upset. He felt betrayed, to be honest. I kind of felt how he felt, too.”

As to whether his brother could eventually play in the NBA, Aaron said,

“I think anything is possible the way he’s playing… No disrespect to the players that are thinking about being drafted, but I think, pound for pound and skill for skill, a lot of those players that are going to be drafted this year my brother has played against, and has did his thing against. If they’re eligible to get drafted and think about getting drafted, I think he could, too.”

3. In 2017, Aaron Hunter Posted a Facebook Status Telling Hunter to Transfer, to the Panic of UVA Fans

In 2017, following a UVA-Davidson game that was won handily by the Cavaliers, Aaron Hunter posted a Facebook status that was cause for alarm in Hoos Nation. Aaron posted a now-deleted status that read, “If I could ask Santa for one wish it’d be for my brother to leave UVA. Come home bro.”

Aaron followed up with a comment that read, “If it was ever a time I needed him to listen to me, it’s now.”

To UVA site Streaking the Lawn, Aaron explained that he was kidding, saying in part, “I hope he stays a Cavalier.”

Aaron continued, “It was my frustration, mostly about him not playing as well as I think he can and not playing up to his full potential. I wrote the post and tagged him in it as much to light a fire as anything else. None of what I feel is what he’s feeling. I talked to him tonight. He wants to continue playing and continue his career at Virginia.”

4. Priscilla Said Her Son Might Reference His ‘Confidence’ Too Much in Interviews

To The Daily Progress, Priscilla Hunter shared that she and other family members talked to Hunter about how often he referenced his “confidence” to reporters.

Priscilla said,

“It was collaborative. We were all sitting around after we got finished eating after the game, and one of my daughters said, ‘Andre, did you say anything about confidence in your interview this time, because every time you do the interview, you say something about your confidence. I believe you’re confident enough already.”

5. Hunter’s Instagram Pays Homage to His Father

Hunter’s Instagram bio, as well as many of his posts, often pay homage to his late father. His bio reads “RIP Dad.” In one of his Instagram posts, Hunter writes, “The reason I play basketball.. Happy Fathers Day dad. We miss you out here.”

Hunter also gives love to his mother, sisters, and brother on his Instagram as well. For Mother’s Day, Hunter wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman that has made me the man I am today. All credit goes to you! Love you Cill ❤️”

And for one of his sister’s birthdays, Hunter wrote, “Happy birthday Ice! I’m glad you learned how to dress a lil bit. Love you sis ❤️”