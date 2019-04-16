DeMarcus Cousins Injury: Warriors Record Without Boogie in 2018-19

Following the scene on Monday night which featured Golden State Warriors star center DeMarcus Cousins grabbing his leg and limping to the locker room, fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, one of the worst possible scenarios is what played out, as the injury to Cousins’ leg is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news, which is that Cousins’ MRI showed a torn left quad.

Warriors All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a torn left quad, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Devastating for Cousins, who had MRI early this morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2019

The Warriors, who are less than 24 hours removed from giving up a 31-point lead and losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round series, will now have to shift gears. Earlier in the season, it was Kevon Looney who started at a center, but Steve Kerr and company have a few options.

Warriors’ Record Without DeMarcus Cousins This Season

Golden State posted a 57-25 record during the regular season, and Cousins played in 30 games after missing just over the first half of the year. He was also held out of a few games for rest purposes and while he was eased back into the mix.

When Cousins played, the Warriors posted a 23-7 mark and were 34-18 without him on the floor. This means Golden State won roughly 76.6 percent of their games with Cousins in the lineup and 65.3 percent when he was sidelined.

On the year, the 28-year-old posted marks of 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while playing 25.7 minutes per game. He also shot 48.0 percent from the field, and progressively improved his numbers over the months following his return. This culminated with a four-game stretch in April where Cousins averaged 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while the Warriors were a perfect 4-0.

