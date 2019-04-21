Despite being named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Year last season while manning the Raptors, Dwane Casey found himself without a job following the season. That wouldn’t last long as he would quickly be named the Detroit Pistons coach and take over a team on the cusp of making the playoffs. Casey would go on to guide the Pistons to only their second playoff appearance since the 2008-2009 season as an eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Dwane Casey Contract: How Much Does the Detroit Pistons Coach Make?

Dwane Casey signed a five year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $7 million per year. On top of that, Casey is still being paid by his former employer, the Toronto Raptors. Casey signed a three year $18 million extension with the Raptors that runs through this season so Casey is making nearly double his Pistons salary to coach in the NBA this season.

With at least two more seasons of Blake Griffin, Casey has at least one piece in place to build a legitimate contender in Detroit. It will be interesting to see how he continues to go about doing so but his presence alone has clearly helped right the sinking ship that was the Pistons in previous years.

Detroit Pistons Coach Dwane Casey’s Playing Career

While not a standout player during his time at Kentucky, Casey was at least talented enough to attend the elite basketball program and saw action in all four of his years playing for the Wildcats. Casey would go undrafted in the 1979 NBA draft and instead decided to turn his attention to coaching – something that would clearly prove to be a very wise decision.

While at Kentucky, Casey posted season averages of 1.3, 1.8, 1.2, and 0.9 points per game. However, Casey was a part of Kentucky’s 1978 national championship team and earned himself a ring off the bench. Kentucky would miss the tournament his freshman and senior seasons while being bounced in the regional final his sophomore campaign.