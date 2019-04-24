Eric Cantona Posts NSFW Penis Video on His Instagram Page

Eric Cantona posted a video of a man smashing an egg with his erect penis. The clip was posted to the Manchester United legend’s Instagram page around six hours before the Manchester derby. At the time of writing, the video remains on Cantona’s page. That’s despite Instagram’s strict censorship rules regarding nudity.

The video begins with Cantona staring straight at the camera, that appears to be held by someone else. The camera pans down to an iPad-style tablet that Cantona is holding. Cantona hits play, which is when it gets really weird. A raw egg is shown lying on the belly button of a very in-shape looking gentleman. The man has his legs together. After a second, the man separates his legs and his erect-penis springs forward and smashes the egg. The camera then pans back up to Cantona.

The video remains live on Cantona’s Instagram page.

The video was uploaded without comment from Cantona. The first comment on the post reads, “F***ing hell Eric. That is not what I needed to see ahead of the derby.” While some on Twitter have tried to unwittingly lead users to view the video. One person wrote alongside a link to the video, “Eric Cantona is giving away free tickets to the derby tonight, check it out!”

On April 24, Manchester United plays their cross-city rivals Manchester City as City close in on a second Premier League title in a row. If United were to beat City, that would leave the door open for United’s hated rivals, Liverpool to win their first championship since 1990.

Cantona has always been one of soccer’s more eccentric characters, from calling his manager a “bag of s***” and his kung-fu kick attack on Matthew Simmons at Crystal Palace in 1995. The penis/egg video brings things to a new level. Cantona’s previous post, a day earlier, celebrated his appearance at the upcoming Soccer Aid charity game:

