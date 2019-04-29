Kevin Durant’s Mom Said This About the Warriors All Star

Athletes can’t do it without the love of their momma’s!

When accepting his 2014 NBA regular season MVP award, Kevin Durant tributed his big gain by tailoring his speech to his mother, Wanda Durant, stating: “You made us believe. You kept us off the street. Put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us … You the real MVP.”

His story resonated so much with many because he and his brother were products of single parent homes, yet they never went without anything and they grew up happy.

Kudos to good parenting.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio, Wanda Durant chatted with me about her son. Everyone tells her that her son is great, but what is the biggest surprise now that your son is successful?

“Well I’ve always known Kevin,” Durant told Scoop B Radio.

“I’ve always known him because I was a mother that was very present in my children’s lives. So I always knew who he was. His temperament is the same today as it was many years ago the thing that I’m really proud of and that I admire about him so much is that he is secure in who he is as a person. I’ve seen him become a giver and that’s a legacy that my family has held dear for many years, I see that he’s confident in himself I see that he is a leader he’s caring and loving but I’ve always seen these traits in Kevin, in both of my sons actually because those things were very important to me as a mother so I’m just grateful that, the foundation that I tried to lay in him that he also grabs hold to some of those really important things and made it apart of his foundation and now he’s building upon that. I’m really grateful to see the man that he has become.”

Thanks to his mother, Durant also has never forgotten people and his humble beginnings.

Kevin Durant shares his thoughts on possibly owning a piece of the Seattle Supersonics one day, and his interest in putting together a winning team, while mentoring young players. #KevinDurant #SeattleSupersonics #Seattle pic.twitter.com/o4VOVhbMG9 — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) November 23, 2018

After the Warriors eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in their game six thriller at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, the LA Observer’s Cameron Buford mentioned to Kevin Durant that the city of Seattle has a meeting scheduled for May 13, with the Sonics being a topic of discussion.

Cameron then asked Durant if he would be willing to lend his name to bring the Sonics back to Seattle, to which Durant replied:

“Since we left, I’ve been screaming that a team needs to go there.”

Drafted second overall by the Seattle Sonics in the 2007 NBA Draft, KD has been been quite vocal in the city of Seattle acquiring a new team for many years.