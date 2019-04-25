Kyler Murray Girlfriend: Is Former Oklahoma QB Dating Anyone?

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray is making the leap to the next level by entering the 2019 NFL Draft. While there are many things to know about Murray from his football career, to excellence in the sport of baseball, one thing that he’s stayed very quiet on is his personal life.

More specifically, his dating life.

Murray, who was selected as the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, was expected to play just one final year at Oklahoma before switching to baseball. Obviously, his plan changed, and the talented signal-caller is now heading to the NFL.

But as far as whether there’s a significant other who’ll be taking this journey with him, the Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t been linked to anyone as of late.

Kyler Murray Appears Focused on Football, Not Dating

You can search through Murray’s entire Instagram account in search of anything resembling a possible girlfriend. The closest you’re bound to find is a photo of him in a tuxedo from what appears to be high school (possibly before prom), and a picture with USWNT star Alex Morgan back at the ESPY’s in 2015.

There’s a chance Murray has kept his dating life out of the spotlight, but for a college student who won the Heisman, that would be an extremely tough task. To this point, no rumors or reports of Murray being in a relationship or dating anyone has come to light as of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray on Athletics Split: ‘Not Like Breaking up With a Girlfriend’

This is about the closest you’ll find to the former Oklahoma star talking about a girlfriend, and it’s in relation to his decision to back out of an MLB contract and head to the NFL. When Murray chose not to join the Athletics and instead enter the NFL draft, he discussed the decision with the Dallas Morning News.

Here’s what Murray had to say about whether the conversation with the Athletics was a difficult one to have.

“Yeah, just because they invested so much in me and honestly, they were the best throughout this whole process. Just letting me be me, letting me do my own thing and then watching me play football from afar, but at the same time letting me know how much I meant to them and at the same time it’s relationships that I’ll have forever. “At the end of the day, they drafted me, in my heart I’ll always feel like I’ll be an A just because they took the time to do that and obviously it’s a dream come true to be drafted No. 9, first-round to them. It was definitely tough. It’s not like breaking up with a girlfriend, but it was hard to have that conversation for sure.”

Kyler obviously knows how tough it is to break up with a girlfriend, but he’s made sure it’s tough to nail down when his last relationship was.

