LeBron James Mistakes Daniel Craig for Portland’s Torrey Craig in Tweet

LeBron James took to Twitter to praise several Portland Trail Blazers for wearing his “Martin” LeBron 16 shoes Monday night for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Nuggets. He noted that Torrey Craig, Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless were repping his brand at Pepsi Center.

The only problem. He originally tweeted that Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, was wearing the sneakers. He quickly deleted the tweet, but it was screengrabbed and quickly became a quick thing to laugh about.

I’m dead at LeBron calling Torrey Craig “Daniel.” Blazers in 4. pic.twitter.com/8NR5rufzQm — E. García Gundersen (@Erik_Gundersen) April 30, 2019

James was able to laugh about it, too. He tweeted a correction post shortly after, as well as one saying that he “wouldn’t mind seeing Daniel Craig in them in 007 movie as well!”

The Lakers star is resting this offseason after Los Angeles whiffed on the postseason for a franchise record 6th straight time.

Meanwhile, Craig is ramping up for his 5th movie as 007. He was recently spotted in Jamaica for a scene that appeared to have a car chase through a market.

Craig was famously lambasted by fans before his 1st Bond movie for having naturally blonde hair, which was not seen by purists as in character. He dyed it light brown, Casino Royale became a global smash, so nobody much cared.

If he trades Oxfords for LeBrons for Bond 25, would fans react similarly? It’d certainly help for the running scenes to have actual sneakers for once.

Maybe, just maybe…it’s LeBron’s appeal for Craig to play a role in Space Jam 2.