NBA Draft Lottery 2019: Projected Order & Finalized Odds Chart

With the 2019 NBA season set to wrap up, the attention shifts to postseason play. As the NBA playoff schedule takes shape for 16 teams, the rest of the league begins their offseason/vacation time. And for those franchises who won’t continue playing into April, May and possibly June, they’re heading to the draft lottery.

This year’s lottery is bound to draw plenty of attention with the likes of Duke stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett at the top, along with Murray State stud Ja Morant. And with the current system in place, it gives three teams an equal chance to land the No. 1 pick, and also the same odds to wind up with a selection inside the top four.

We’re going to take a look at the latest NBA draft lottery odds, which will be updated throughout the final night of the regular season.

Latest NBA Draft Lottery Odds & Chances

The updated 2019 NBA Draft Lottery odds and chances are pulled from Tankathon, who’s updated their outlook in close to realtime all season. With a few spots left to be sorted out, we do know who the three teams with the best chance at the top pick are.

The structure can be seen below, but the trio of teams with the worst NBA records (New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns) all get a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 selection. They also have a 52.1 percent chance to receive a pick between one and four.

Here’s how the final lottery outlook shapes up, with all info from Tankathon.

Team Record Top 4 Chances No. 1 Pick Chances New York Knicks* 17-65 52.1% 14.0% Cleveland Cavaliers* 19-63 52.1% 14.0% Phoenix Suns* 19-63 52.1% 14.0% Chicago Bulls* 22-60 48.0% 12.5% Atlanta Hawks* 29-53 42.1% 10.5% Washington Wizards* 32-50 37.2% 9.0% New Orleans Pelicans* 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Dallas Mavericks (to Atlanta)* 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Memphis Grizzlies (to Boston)* 33-49 26.3% 6.0% Minnesota Timberwolves* 36-46 13.9% 3.0% Los Angeles Lakers* 37-45 9.4% 2.0% Sacramento Kings (to Boston) 39-43 4.8% 1.0% Miami Heat 39-43 4.8% 1.0% Charlotte Hornets 39-43 4.8% 1.0%

*Notates team set in current spot, although odds could be altered slightly.

Lottery Picks Traded in 2019 Draft

The Boston Celtics are set to receive two lottery picks potentially in this draft. The first is coming from the Memphis Grizzlies as long as it’s not inside of the top eight. While the Grizzlies pick going to the Celtics is top-eight protected this season, it’s only top-six protected next year and unprotected in 2021. Boston will also receive the Sacramento Kings pick, assuming it’s not the top overall selection, as RealGM details.

Beyond that, the Dallas Mavericks also owe the Atlanta Hawks a first-round pick for the Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade. The selection is protected for the top-five this year and next, top-three in 2021 and 2022 and then unprotected in 2023. There’s a good chance that this pick will be moved in the 2019 NBA Draft based on the Mavericks’ current outlook.

