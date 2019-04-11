NBA Mock Draft 2019: Order Updated for Lottery

NBA Mock Draft 2019: Order Updated for Lottery

Getty The race for Zion Williamson will be determined at the NBA draft lottery.

The top NBA draft lottery odds are locked in and our latest mock draft reflects the updated order. The Knicks, Cavs and Suns all have the best chance to land the No. 1 pick at 14 percent, per Tankathon. The NBA draft lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 14th.

While the three teams all have the best odds, landing Zion Williamson is far from a sure thing. Next month’s lottery will determine the final draft order, and our mock draft is based on the odds. The Bulls and Hawks round out the top five in the lottery odds. Thanks to the Luka Doncic trade, Atlanta will also get the Mavericks’ pick if it falls outside the top-five.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the Lakers, but fans hoping to right the ship with Williamson may be disappointed. The Lakers have just a one percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant & RJ Barrett Are the Consensus Top-3 Picks

The order has yet to be determined, but three players have emerged as the top three picks. Williamson is a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick. Murray State’s Ja Morant and Duke guard RJ Barrett are fighting to be the No. 2 pick after the big man. We have Morant above Barrett thanks to his playmaking ability, but it is a close race between the two players.

It is wide open after the top three prospects. Right now, we give the edge to De’Andre Hunter after his performance in the NCAA championship game. Hunter posted 27 points and nine rebounds against Texas Tech in the title game. Be sure to check out our two-round mock draft if you are interested in seeing every projected pick.

The following mock draft order is based on the standings heading into the final night of the regular season, per Tankathon. We will be updating the order after the games have been completed.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Knicks PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Cavaliers PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Suns SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Bulls SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 5 Hawks SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Wizards PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 7 Grizzlies SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 8 Pelicans PF Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 9 Hawks (via Mavericks) SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 10 Timberwolves PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 11 Lakers SG Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 12 Celtics PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 13 Heat SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 14 Hornets C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 15 Pistons PG Coby White, UNC
No. 16 Nets C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 17 Magic SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 18 Celtics (via Clippers) PF Sekou Doumbouya, Guinea
No. 19 Pacers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 20 Spurs G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 21 Thunder SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 22 Celtics C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
No. 23 Sixers PG Tre Jones, Duke
No. 24 Jazz PF Cameron Johnson, UNC
No. 25 Blazers PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 30 Bucks F Jalen McDaniels, SDSU

