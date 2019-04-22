NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Second Round Dates, Times & Best Matchups

The 2019 NBA Playoffs have provided early upsets, drama and a few teams proving they’re legitimate contenders to make a run to the NBA Finals right out of the gate. But before we get there, the second round is where attention shifts soon, as the field cuts down from 16 teams to eight and the semifinal matchups for both conferences get underway.

While fans have been left with plenty to talk about through round one, the potential second-round matchups are taking shape. The official dates and times of each specific matchup won’t be set until a few more teams lock up their spot in the second round, but we have at least an idea of what the future holds.

We’re going to take a look at the potential matchups as well as the second round dates and times that have been revealed to this point. It’s worth noting that these times can change/shift depending on when the first round wraps up.

Best Likely Round 2 NBA Playoff Matchups: Western Conference

As the opening round of the playoffs rolls on, we’re closer to a number of interesting possible matchups in the second round being set. One of the headliners is a potential series between the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Golden State Warriors against the four-seed Houston Rockets.

This would be a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, a series which the Warriors completed a comeback after trailing 3-2. The Rockets would obviously love a chance to get a bit of revenge, and we’re just one win away by both teams from that matchup happening.

The other side of the West will feature the winner of the Portland Trail Blazers/Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets/San Antonio Spurs. From there, the winners of each semifinal matchup would go on to meet in the Western Conference Finals.

Best Likely Round 2 NBA Playoff Matchups: Eastern Conference

While the West has provided some drama for NBA fans, the Eastern Conference has been more of what many expected to see. The No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Detroit Pistons while the four-seed Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in impressive fashion. This will almost certainly set up a matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving in round two.

On the other half of the East bracket, the Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 1 to the Brooklyn Nets but proceeded to win three straight. They’re playing with star center Joel Embiid battling a knee ailment, but when he’s been on the floor he’s remained dominant. Assuming they advance, it’ll likely mean a date with Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, who also lost their opener against the Orlando Magic, but won three straight to follow.

The East looks highly likely to wind up with the four top seeds advancing, while that remains up in the air in the West.

Round 2 NBA Playoff Schedule

Note: Tentative times and dates are listed below with all information courtesy of Sports Media Watch. These can change depending on a few varying factors, but as any new information comes out we’ll update this schedule.

What we know so far includes the ABC and ESPN coverage, and it’s worth noting that the first round will be wrapped up by April 28 with the second round slated to begin on April 29.

*As Sports Media Watch points out, the TNT coverage will be updated as the second round approaches.

Thursday, May 2

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, May 3

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, May 4

TBD vs. TBD 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, May 5

TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Thursday, May 9

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, May 10

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, May 12

TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

